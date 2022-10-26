Competition winner will switch on town's Christmas lights

Scenes from Fakenham Christmas Lights switch on 2015 - The lights in the town centre. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

It will be a Christmas to remember for one Fakenham youngster as they win the chance to switch on the town’s dazzling lights display.

Fakenham Events Committee is holding the Christmas Fayre on November 26, with 25 stalls and entertainment. The town's lights will be switched on at 5:30pm.

Committee member Linda Jennings said the group has been “overwhelmed” by the support of local people and businesses, who have donated time, money and gifts to make the event accessible and affordable for everyone.

Crowds gathered to watch the Fakenham Christmas light switch on Picture:Archant - Credit: Archant

The committee is also running a 'naughty elf trail’ for under-11s, which tasks them with tracking down at least 20 of the 25 elves hiding in shop windows across Fakenham.

Of the entries received, one will be given the honour of switching on the lights.

From Tuesday, November 1, entry forms can be collected from and returned to Tesco, Fakenham Infant School, Fakenham Junior school and Costa.

For more information or to get involved, email fakenhameventscommittee@gmail.com.