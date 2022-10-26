Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Competition winner will switch on town's Christmas lights

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:13 PM October 26, 2022
Scenes from Fakenham Christmas Lights switch on 2015 - The lights in the town centre. Picture: Matth

Scenes from Fakenham Christmas Lights switch on 2015 - The lights in the town centre. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

It will be a Christmas to remember for one Fakenham youngster as they win the chance to switch on the town’s dazzling lights display. 

Fakenham Events Committee is holding the Christmas Fayre on November 26, with 25 stalls and entertainment. The town's lights will be switched on at 5:30pm.

Committee member Linda Jennings said the group has been “overwhelmed” by the support of local people and businesses, who have donated time, money and gifts to make the event accessible and affordable for everyone.

Crowds gathered to watch the Fakenham Christmas light switch on Picture:Archant

Crowds gathered to watch the Fakenham Christmas light switch on Picture:Archant - Credit: Archant

The committee is also running a 'naughty elf trail’ for under-11s, which tasks them with tracking down at least 20 of the 25 elves hiding in shop windows across Fakenham.

Of the entries received, one will be given the honour of switching on the lights. 

From Tuesday, November 1, entry forms can be collected from and returned to Tesco, Fakenham Infant School, Fakenham Junior school and Costa.

For more information or to get involved, email fakenhameventscommittee@gmail.com.

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The plot between 6-10 Norwich Road in Fakenham was on the market, listed at £230,000 with The Norfolk Agents

Revised housing plans submitted for empty plot of land

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Duncan Baker working to save Norfolk day care

Coastal daycare centre may be forced to close

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks to be aware of this week in Suffolk

Road to partially close for six weeks for pavement works

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Skip filed with waste in front of Aldiss Park in Fakenham

Skip placed at park entrance to prevent travellers from trespassing

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon