Photographer offers free event amid cost of living crisis
- Credit: Keith Osborn.
After bearing witness to the spiralling cost of living, a photographer has decided to offer his unique event for free.
Keith Osborn will once again be hosting his photo walk through Fakenham on Thursday, August 25 as part of Active Fakenham week - the first time it has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
People are encouraged to come along with any quality of camera to chat, take photos and exchange ideas in a relaxed and informal environment.
Mr Osborn said that, with the pressure on everyone’s finances, it was important to waive any charge.
“People need every penny they have at the moment, so it's nice to do something that hopefully brings some enjoyment into people's lives for nothing,” he said.
“I have found photography helped me through the pandemic, and now we're facing another crisis.
“I'm happy to give up my time because I love it.”
Most Read
- 1 'Revolutionary' laundromat arrives in Fakenham
- 2 Property Spotlight: The home dubbed a 'gardener's delight'
- 3 46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside
- 4 Lynx bombing: Fears TikTok trend could lead to serious fires
- 5 CCTV images issued after string of burglaries at agricultural sites
- 6 'Boredom' to blame for high anti-social behaviour in town, says officer
- 7 5,500 oysters on order ahead of weekend festival
- 8 What is saltwater toxicity and why is it dangerous for your dog?
- 9 Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
- 10 PICTURES: Wells Carnival parade makes dazzling return
For more info, email keith@keithosbornphotography.co.uk or call 07887 877650.