Photographer offers free event amid cost of living crisis

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:42 AM August 11, 2022
Fakenham photographer Keith Osborn.

Fakenham photographer Keith Osborn. - Credit: Keith Osborn.

After bearing witness to the spiralling cost of living, a photographer has decided to offer his unique event for free. 

Keith Osborn will once again be hosting his photo walk through Fakenham on Thursday, August 25 as part of Active Fakenham week - the first time it has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. 

The Fakenham sign found on Norwich Street in the town.

The photo walk will start at 10am outside The Limes in Bridge Street and will aim to end up back at The Limes around midday - Credit: Aaron McMillan

People are encouraged to come along with any quality of camera to chat, take photos and exchange ideas in a relaxed and informal environment.

Mr Osborn said that, with the pressure on everyone’s finances, it was important to waive any charge. 

“People need every penny they have at the moment, so it's nice to do something that hopefully brings some enjoyment into people's lives for nothing,” he said.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn is selling to raise money for British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

One of the two sunflower pints Keith Osborn sold to raise money for British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal - Credit: Keith Osborn

“I have found photography helped me through the pandemic, and now we're facing another crisis.

“I'm happy to give up my time because I love it.”

For more info, email keith@keithosbornphotography.co.uk or call 07887 877650.

Fakenham News

