Fakenham rotary club hosting family treasure hunt

Aaron McMillan

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:49 PM July 16, 2021   
Two men stand next to charity raffle table

Fakenham rotary club is hosting a family treasure hunt - Credit: Gordon Turner

Fakenham rotary club is putting people’s detective skills to the test with a car treasure hunt.

Taking place on July 24 at 1pm, the charity family treasure hunt will start at the Gallows Sports Centre.

Through a mixture of cryptic clues and anagrams, competitors will be led to a village within seven miles of Fakenham.

The clues to the locations are in a random order so people are encouraged to work out the places before heading off as travelling the shortest distance will benefit the team.

They stressed that this is not a race, and there is no prize for being back first.

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham is looking forward to a brighter future after some financial pr

The Gallow sports centre in Fakenham will be the starting point for the treasure hunt - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

For bonus points, there is a list of things to find or tasks to be done, and photographic evidence is required to confirm these have been completed. There is also a scavenger hunt for children.

The entry fee is £5 per person.

Nick Bird, director at Bailey Bird & Warren in Fakenham.

Nick Bird, member of Fakenham Rotary Club - Credit: Nick Bird

Nick Bird, who is involved with the club, shared an example of clues people could expect:

'The man and a politician go before 100mph! HE MP TON'

'Reassemble pieces before Shakespeare? Reassemble BITS to get STIB and put that before BARD, gives you STIBBARD'

Fakenham News

Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
Aaron McMillan
