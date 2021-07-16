Fakenham rotary club hosting family treasure hunt
Fakenham rotary club is putting people’s detective skills to the test with a car treasure hunt.
Taking place on July 24 at 1pm, the charity family treasure hunt will start at the Gallows Sports Centre.
Through a mixture of cryptic clues and anagrams, competitors will be led to a village within seven miles of Fakenham.
The clues to the locations are in a random order so people are encouraged to work out the places before heading off as travelling the shortest distance will benefit the team.
They stressed that this is not a race, and there is no prize for being back first.
For bonus points, there is a list of things to find or tasks to be done, and photographic evidence is required to confirm these have been completed. There is also a scavenger hunt for children.
The entry fee is £5 per person.
Nick Bird, who is involved with the club, shared an example of clues people could expect:
'The man and a politician go before 100mph! HE MP TON'
'Reassemble pieces before Shakespeare? Reassemble BITS to get STIB and put that before BARD, gives you STIBBARD'