Society set to meet in person for first time in 18 months

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021

From L to R: Sue Parry, Susan Riddle and David Riddle from Fakenham Society - Credit: Susan Parry

Subjects ranging from architecture to art forgery will be on the agenda as a society resumes in-person meetings for the first time in 18 months.

Fakenham Society is set to return in the flesh after its 2020/21 season took place solely via Zoom video calls.

The society typically hosts a programme of fascinating talks running from October to March.

Its first 'live' event will take place at The Gallow on Thursday, October 7, with Sarah Pearson discussing “Amazing Architecture”.

As the new season kicks off, a total of 12 speakers are lined up to grace the stage over the next six months.

Sue Parry, Fakenham Society speaker finder, said: "While the 2020/21 season was very well received, it lacked the social element for which the society has become so well known.

“We are delighted to be able to resume live meetings.”

To join Fakenham Society, visit fakenhamsociety.org.uk or simply attend the first talk on October 7.