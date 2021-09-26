Ukulele band prepares for first cabaret night in almost two years

Published: 4:59 PM September 26, 2021

Fakenham Ukes rehearsing for their cabaret show at The Gallow. - Credit: Graham Thomas

A market town’s popular ukulele band is hosting its first cabaret show in almost two years.

The Fakenham Ukes will play at The Gallow in Hempton Road on Saturday, October 2, before performing at Wells Maltings on October 22.

Their set will feature an array of singalongs, with performances also coming from solo artists within the group.

The show is set to be the band's first in almost years. Some members have returned to performing since restrictions eased, with a few guest appearances at outside events.

As always, proceeds from the night will go to local charities and good causes.

Band leader Graham Thomas said: "This is a chance for all our members to take part if they wish.

“We are just delighted to get together and pick up from where we were two years ago."

To buy tickets, priced at £18 and including a a buffet meal, call The Gallow on 01328 862807.