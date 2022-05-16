Host of Fakenham Jubilee events revealed

Plans for the Jubilee weekend in Fakenham and Wicken Green have been unveiled. - Credit: Matthew Farmer/PA

Detailed plans for the Jubilee weekend in the Fakenham area have been unveiled.

With the celebration of Her Majesty less than a month away, more detailed plans are being revealed as people prepare to honour The Queen’s 70 years on the throne over a four day weekend starting on Thursday, June 2.

In Fakenham, they are starting with a beacon lighting at Millennium Park, Queens Road, at 9.40pm on Thursday.

In Fakenham, they are starting with a beacon lighting at Millennium Park, Queens Road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The next day, from 12pm to 4pm, there will be a street party on the Market Place and Norwich Street, with the MP Jerome Mayhew appearing, as well as the town band playing, and various catering stalls.

On June 4 from 2pm to 7pm, a family fun day will be held at Millennium Park - The event will feature local bands and acts performing, as well as stalls, games, tug-of-war competitions and much more.

Linda Jennings, a member of the Fakenham Events Committee said: “We are made up of just five volunteers who have been planning the event for over a year.

There will be a street party on the Market Place and Norwich Street, in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

“I am sure the people of Fakenham will enjoy the events we have organised and support us in their hundreds as they have done in the past.”

Across in Wicken Green, a similarly packed timetable has been announced, with a craft fair taking place at Green Park Centre on Thursday. The event includes the Fakenham Ukes and a new town crier picked for the event.

Later that day at 7pm, there will be a Jubilee service at St Mary's, Syderstone, followed by a lantern procession led through the village by a vintage tractor and town crier to the beacon which will be lit by Mr Mayhew.

June 3 will see a dog show at The Green. The next day features a ‘royal rave up’.

On June 5, the RAF Sculthorpe Heritage centre will host its open day, including the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the 47th Bombardment Wing. As well as vintage military vehicles.

Later the village will host a street party at Rose Walk and Penny Croft and a Jubilee Cake competition.

There will be a Jubilee service at St Mary's, Syderstone - Credit: Archant

At midday, the air raid siren will sound to call muster to the street party, and there will be a flypast by BBMF Hurricane - followed by live music in the afternoon.

Later in the year, Wicken Green will bury a time capsule and unveil a new village sign to honour the Jubilee.