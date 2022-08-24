Departing lifeboat to host annual service for final time

A scene from a previous Wells lifeboat service abord the Doris Mann of Ampthill - Credit: Archant

Wells' lifeboat service will be conducted from a long-serving vessel for the final time before its retirement from active service.

The annual service will take place from the all-weather lifeboat, Doris Mann of Ampthill, on Sunday, August 28.

Doris Mann of Ampthill, a Mersey-class lifeboat, will leave Wells this autumn - Credit: Archant

Everyone is welcome at the event, which is due to begin on Wells Quay just after 6pm when Fakenham Town Band starts playing.

The various lifeboats, with their crew, will arrive by sea and tie up to the pontoons ready for a 7pm service.

For about an hour, it will feature readings by members of the crew and a few well-known hymns.

Hundreds of people gathered at a previous Wells lifeboat service - Credit: Archant

Then, as the light fades, the lifeboats will cast off and do a lap of the quay before returning to the boathouse.

A collection will be taken during the service.

Doris Mann of Ampthill, a Mersey-class lifeboat, will leave Wells this autumn when the new Shannon-class lifeboat, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives on station.

It took to the water for the first time last month.