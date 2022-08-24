Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Departing lifeboat to host annual service for final time

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:57 PM August 24, 2022
The Wells lifeboat Doris M. Mann of Ampthill and her crew take part in the service before a packed q

A scene from a previous Wells lifeboat service abord the Doris Mann of Ampthill - Credit: Archant

Wells' lifeboat service will be conducted from a long-serving vessel for the final time before its retirement from active service. 

The annual service will take place from the all-weather lifeboat, Doris Mann of Ampthill, on Sunday, August 28.

The Wells lifeboat Doris M. Mann of Ampthill arrives for the harbour service. Photo: Graham Corney

Doris Mann of Ampthill, a Mersey-class lifeboat, will leave Wells this autumn - Credit: Archant

Everyone is welcome at the event, which is due to begin on Wells Quay just after 6pm when Fakenham Town Band starts playing. 

The various lifeboats, with their crew, will arrive by sea and tie up to the pontoons ready for a 7pm service.   

For about an hour, it will feature readings by members of the crew and a few well-known hymns.

The Wells lifeboat Doris M. Mann of Ampthill and her crew take part in the service before a packed q

Hundreds of people gathered at a previous Wells lifeboat service - Credit: Archant

Then, as the light fades, the lifeboats will cast off and do a lap of the quay before returning to the boathouse. 

A collection will be taken during the service. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman to stand trial accused of dangerous driving
  2. 2 Police officer urges vigilance amid rising reports of scams
  3. 3 Norfolk pub named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday
  1. 4 Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day
  2. 5 Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed biker in his 20s
  3. 6 'Genuine shock' after biker killed in town centre hit-and-run
  4. 7 'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim
  5. 8 Woman who stole £50k from her mother breached alcohol order
  6. 9 Group of 85 Ukrainians enjoy trip to Holkham Hall and the seaside
  7. 10 Van driver arrested after motorcyclist in his 20s dies in crash

Doris Mann of Ampthill, a Mersey-class lifeboat, will leave Wells this autumn when the new Shannon-class lifeboat, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives on station.

It took to the water for the first time last month

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fakenham

33-year-old charged in connection with fatal crash in Fakenham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Village being added to mobile post office route

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
the volunteers who did the work on transforming the telephone box in Syderstone

Volunteers transform old telephone box into book exchange

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon