Apprentice star Alan Sugar visits Norfolk village for pub lunch

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:29 PM May 8, 2022
Updated: 7:14 PM May 8, 2022
Lord Alan Sugar. Picture: PA/Philip Toscano

Alan Sugar dined at a village pub near Fakenham on Saturday. - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Apprentice star Alan Sugar swapped the boardroom for the dining room of a west Norfolk village pub this weekend as he tucked into lunch.

Lord Sugar visited the Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham near Fakenham yesterday lunch time after flying there from Stapleford Aerodrome in Romford.

Staff at the pub were tight-lipped on what the star had to eat in order to respect his privacy but said he enjoyed his meal.

Co-owner, Sally Dobbing said: "He came in and said he had a nice meal, we just treated him like a normal person, he seemed to enjoy it."

Lord Sugar took to Twitter to describe his meal as "great".

The Fakenham area is becoming a hotbed for celebrities after John Travolta turned up in the town's branch of Morrisons 

Fakenham News

