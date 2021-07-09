New street food festival to be held at community hospital

Published: 1:22 PM July 9, 2021

Wells community hospital is hosting its first-ever street food festival.

The collaboration with Norfolk-based street food vendors and the Wells-next-the-Sea hospital will take place on July 11, from 12pm.

The hospital will be hosting, with its vendors donating a percentage of their takings to help raise funds for the charity.

The event will offer both free admission and parking, with the new Hive café opening to serve drinks. The site benefits from beautiful gardens, giving people the opportunity to relax and enjoy their food alfresco.

Simon Prince, deputy general manager at Wells Community Hospital. - Credit: Wells Community Hospital

Simon Prince, deputy general manager at Wells Community Hospital, said: “We wanted to put on an event that everyone would enjoy, and what is better than street food, as well as showcasing our wonderful community café and gardens."

The pop-up street festival includes Fat Teds, loaded dirty fries, Amor, vegan ice-creams, Moco Kitchen Mexican and Asian and Delicieuse, sweet treats.

Some of the food made by the team at Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

It is the first of a diary of events organised by the charity over the summer. A full events program can be found here.