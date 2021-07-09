New street food festival to be held at community hospital
- Credit: IAN BURT
Wells community hospital is hosting its first-ever street food festival.
The collaboration with Norfolk-based street food vendors and the Wells-next-the-Sea hospital will take place on July 11, from 12pm.
The hospital will be hosting, with its vendors donating a percentage of their takings to help raise funds for the charity.
The event will offer both free admission and parking, with the new Hive café opening to serve drinks. The site benefits from beautiful gardens, giving people the opportunity to relax and enjoy their food alfresco.
Simon Prince, deputy general manager at Wells Community Hospital, said: “We wanted to put on an event that everyone would enjoy, and what is better than street food, as well as showcasing our wonderful community café and gardens."
You may also want to watch:
The pop-up street festival includes Fat Teds, loaded dirty fries, Amor, vegan ice-creams, Moco Kitchen Mexican and Asian and Delicieuse, sweet treats.
It is the first of a diary of events organised by the charity over the summer. A full events program can be found here.
Most Read
- 1 Fakenham great-grandad celebrates after scaling Ben Nevis
- 2 Two coastal towns to get park and ride - but another scheme dropped
- 3 'We've learned a lot' - Fakenham businesses prepare to live with Covid
- 4 Raw dog food company recalls duck products after salmonella found
- 5 Fake police officers con thousands out of Norfolk victims
- 6 'A soft spot for it' - Owner of WaffleOpolis coming back to Fakenham
- 7 New Fakenham school on schedule as 'topping out' held
- 8 Scams in Norfolk this week: 'Spoofing' and fake delivery notifications
- 9 Siblings united for pop-up selling burgers and ice cream on farm
- 10 New North Norfolk Lib Dems chairman, 20, wants party to listen more