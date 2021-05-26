Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Norfolk food festival set to return after year off

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:27 AM May 26, 2021   
The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

A much-loved food festival is returning to Norfolk.

The North Norfolk food and drink festival returns to Holkham on September 4 and 5, after a year’s break due to the pandemic. The festival, now in its 12th year, takes place in the glorious Walled Garden on the Holkham estate.

Around 65 local producers will be selling everything from gin to chocolate, bread to cheese and chutney to brownies.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

They all represent the best of the best and an emphasis is on those based in North Norfolk.

The dog-friendly, two-day event, with Kettle Chips as the headline sponsor, is one of the county’s original food festivals and regularly attracts up to 11,000 people.

Martin Billing, the festival’s chair said: “We are obviously delighted to be back, in person, after a year's gap.

Scenes from the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Scenes from the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI - Credit: Archant

“We are all raring to go and support both local producers and many of our talented chefs.

“It has been more than a hard year, and now we want to look forward and celebrate the wonderful part of the world we live in and its amazing culinary scene, and how lucky are we that we get to do it all in The Walled Garden at Holkham?”

The popular cookery theatre, sponsored by Wells butcher Arthur Howell, is set to return, with a mixture of new names and established figures using the region’s larder to create mouth-watering dishes.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Joe Trewellard of Bread Source.Pic by Kei

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall. Joe Trewellard of Bread Source.Pic by Keiron Tovell - Credit: Keiron Tovell Photography

The festival is run by local foodies who all volunteer their services to support this event which is a firm favourite in the culinary calendar.

Facilities and attractions at the hall, an 18th-century Palladian style house, are also available including shops and a cafe.

There will also be a wide selection of pop up concessions where you can buy coffees, pizzas and more, live music, a well-stocked bar and lots of picnicking options, and it’s a great day to enjoy all that the county’s food scene has to offer.

All plans are subject to Covid restrictions and guidelines and could change. More information can be found on the festival's Facebook page.

