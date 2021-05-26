Pub set to be reopened for the first time in four years

Published: 6:30 AM May 26, 2021

Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Teresa Haughey, Managing Director, and Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, at Th Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A village pub which has been closed for four years is gearing up to finally reopen to the public.

The Ostrich Inn in South Creake will open to the public on June 1, reopening the doors of the building for the first time since 2017, after the previous pub, Plume of Feathers, closed its doors.

The Inn on Fakenham Road will be a pub and restaurant, and will also offer rooms inspired by the greenery of Norfolk, with all named after cooking herbs, including basil and lemon thyme.

Andrea Zanchi, Duty Manager, Jo Pizer-inggs, Bar Manager/Sommelier, and Heather Pizer-inggs, Duty Manager, at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Managing director Teresa Haughey said the first thing the team did was listen to the people in the village, who wanted the pub to get back to its roots.

“The community really wanted us to turn the name back to The Ostrich Inn. We had said it's always been The Ostrich Inn so we had to go back to its origin,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“I think it was a really good start with the community because people that have lived in the village for a very long time were quite upset that the name had changed.

One of the rooms at The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We were really proud to give the Ostrich back to them.”

It will have main and pizza menus available, with dishes on its main menu including pan-fried crisp confit duck leg and black truffle risotto. There will also be an Asian-inspired tasting menu.

The pub was originally bought in September last year, and contractors have worked tirelessly through the lockdown and winter months to make sure they opened on time. Ms Haughey heaped praise on Arcadia and Grocott and Murfit for all the hard work through the renovation.

One Community, Twelve Stories: Past, Present and Future (2021) by Ricardo Pimentel hanging at The Ostrich Inn in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The pub will offer locally sourced goods, as well as local art within its reception area. The team previously asked for local artists to pitch a piece that would go on display and the winner was Ricardo Pimentel, with his One Community, Twelve Stories piece now hanging proudly in the reception.

There was also space for second place, and Karen Adams' piece also is now on display in the hall of the Inn.

Now, the staff are looking forward to opening up.

The Ostrich Inn on Fakenham Road in South Creake. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“Everyone is very excited, everyone's ready to open,” Ms Haughey said.

“What we do best is making people feel good, and nothing is more fulfilling than somebody leaving here saying they can't wait to return.

“That's really what we all want.”