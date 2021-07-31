South African chef and seven-courses: Town's newest bar and restaurant

Published: 5:30 AM July 31, 2021

The Red Lion Lounge is being managed by Teresa Haughey, who has recently overseen the reopening of the Ostrich Inn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

From a seven-course menu, to a South African head chef, the new destination cocktail bar and restaurant is taking shape ahead of its opening next week in Fakenham.

The Red Lion Lounge, a contemporary wine, cocktail lounge and restaurant offering tastings from around the world, is opening on Market Place at the site of the Gallery Bistro on August 7.

The venue is being managed by Teresa Haughey, who has recently overseen the reopening of the Ostrich Inn, in South Creake.

Ms Haughey said the lounge will be a completely different experience from the Ostrich, as they want to provide somewhere you can get dressed up for.

The Red Lion Lounge in Fakenham is taking shape. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“This is something a little bit more exciting in the centre of town, where we're hoping that people feel that they want to dress up and go ‘out out’, so that when they come for an evening, they come for the whole evening,” she said.

“We want them to feel like they step back in time, they feel that they're in a jazz club, and they feel that they're somewhere completely different and not in a town centre.

“We are all really excited to open, especially after we've been locked up for a year.

“I'm hoping that people see is that we're trying to really bring people together to socialise.”

The lounge area will open on August 7, with signature cocktails, including a whole menu dedicated to gin cocktails, sharing platters and mezze food inspired by the current country inspiring the menu that week.

The restaurant will be headed up by Herbert Pizer, who has travelled from South Africa to take the job. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The restaurant will be headed up by Herbert Pizer, a 33-year-old from South Africa.

Mr Pizer heard about the job through his sister who worked at Seaborn, alongside Ms Haughey.

The former executive chef made the 8,080-mile trip two weeks ago from La Rosa Mexican Grille in Johannesburg to bring his expertise to Norfolk.

The first country inspiring the food is Italy, and Mr Pizer would not share much detail on what to expect, apart from his take on a Lamb Shank cooked with cherry wine. He wants people to come and experience the food for themselves when they open on August 7.

The 33-year-old can't wait to start.

“I'm very excited to be brutally honest, I can't wait,” he said.