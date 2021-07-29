Sisters reopen popular riverside pub

Published: 6:30 AM July 29, 2021

Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R) have worked together to reopen the Sculthorpe Mill.

A popular Fakenham riverside pub has reopened its doors.

Sculthorpe Mill reopened on July 25 for the first time since September 2020 having undergone a transformation by seasoned restaurateurs and siblings Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton.

The Peytons have hospitality in their blood, having worked their whole lives in some of London’s most famous restaurants and bars.

Working alongside their brother Oliver Peyton, a restaurateur and judge on BBC’s Great British Menu, they've opened the Atlantic Bar and Grill, Mash microbreweries and most recently Peyton and Byrne.

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum.

The pair have lived in Pockthorpe, East Rudham, for more than 20 years.

Having visited the Sculthorpe Mill for many years, they approached Greene King when the pub became available and have now secured a long term lease that allows them to invest in the renovation of the mill.

Siobhan Peyton said: “Central to our approach is a belief that a great country pub is accessible to all and that the pub itself is the soul of the building. This is why we have expanded the actual pub area to include a lovely public bar and two snug rooms.”

The pub will cover all times and events, open from breakfast until the evening, with barbecues at the weekend.

Sculthorpe Mill reopened on July 25 having undergone a transformation through seasoned restaurateurs and siblings Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton

There is also a focus on Norfolk produce, with seafood from local day boat fisherman Henry Randall, Norfolk-grown tomatoes from Hillside Nurseries, Dexter beef and Herdwick Lamb from Heath Farm in Great Massingham and ethically sourced Norfolk quail and poussin from High Field Farm.

Heading up the menu is Elliot Ketley.

He said: “We have been working very hard with our fantastic local and national suppliers to design a food and drink offering to match the needs of the varied visitors throughout the day; from breakfast, coffee and pastries for morning walkers and riders, to a first-class restaurant menu with a focus only on what is local and best in season, all expertly prepared in house.”

One of the dishes on offer at the Sculthorpe Mill.

With their own wine consultant and local brewery suppliers including Moongazer and Barsham Brewery, there is plenty to drink as well.

Rooms there open August 1 for staycations, foodie breaks and weekend getaways.

You can find out more by visiting their website or calling 01268 633001.