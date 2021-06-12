Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'In my dreams forever' - Brothers-in-law open street food takeaway

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM June 12, 2021   
Brothers-in-law Kyle Green and Ashley Tree opened Street Food Hideout on the Hempton Road business park in Fakenham.

The owners of a new street food takeaway say it is a dream come true to finally be open after months of preparation

Kyle Green and Ashley Tree opened Street Food Hideout on the Hempton Road business park in Fakenham on June 4, offering something different for foodies.

The brothers-in-law have worked in the restaurant industry for a number of years, including Mr Tree spending around 20 years working in kitchens across the region.

Brothers-in-law Kyle Green and Ashley Tree opened Street Food Hideout on the Hempton Road business park in Fakenham.

The 36-year-old said opening their own business was a shared ambition, and lockdown gave them the chance to reflect and finally take the leap.

“It has been in my dreams forever, to have the chance of my own business, get out of the kitchen and work for myself,” he said.

“Being furloughed meant I was not working and I think it gave me that boost to do it and take the plunge. Our new business means we can work throughout almost anything.”

Their breakfast burger, Pork mince and sausage patty, smoked bacon, sliced tomato, cheddar, egg in a brioche bun.

Their breakfast burger, Pork mince and sausage patty, smoked bacon, sliced tomato, cheddar, egg in a brioche bun. - Credit: Street Food Hideout

From their first discussions of opening the business to their first day of trade took around six months.

But they now say the effort has been worth it, with customers returning two or three times to sample their offerings, which include katsu curry, fried chicken and burgers.

All food on their menu is cooked fresh, and used to highlight local produce, including Papworth Butchers supplying their meat.

"The reaction feels really good," Mr Tree said.

Street Food Hideout on the Hempton Road business park in Fakenham.

"I'm out in the fresh air, not stuck in a kitchen for 15 hours a day, and speaking to people which is great.

"Me and Kyle both have our skills and we work together to provide the best we can for the town."

Vegan bean chilli, rice, crushed nachos, lime & coriander aioli

Vegan bean chilli, rice, crushed nachos, lime & coriander aioli - Credit: Street Food Hideout

The trailer is just the first stage of their plans, as they have already eyed up getting a second trailer by the end of the year.

Mr Tree also holds hopes of one day opening up his own Tapas restaurant.

They are also launching their own range of ‘Hideout Brownies’, with hopes of collaborating with local cafes to sell them across the town and beyond, and for a home delivery service.

Pork katsu curry, rice, asian slaw

Pork katsu curry, rice, asian slaw - Credit: Street Food Hideout


