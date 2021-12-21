Fakenham hire company lorry to deliver sweets and raise funds
- Credit: Cindy Futter
A festive lorry is set to deliver a truckload of Christmas cheer.
The team from FTC Hire and Sales will drive around Fakenham and surrounding villages on December 22 and 23 to bring the Christmas spirit, hand out sweets and raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Cindy Futter, FTC director, said the event is a chance to spread festive cheer amidst the continued uncertainty of Christmas plans.
“With ongoing concerns over the new variant and the rising cases of omicron I believe next year isn’t going to be as great as we all hoped so we just want to spread a bit of Christmas cheer,” she said.
On the 22nd, it will be driven through the six villages of Little Snoring, Fulmodestone, Stibbard, Great Rybrugh, Colkirk and Sculthorpe, before heading back to the town centre.
The day after they will just be in Fakenham town centre.
She is also promising a literal giant surprise, with a seven-foot model on something joining them on the journey.
