Great Ryburgh church to host yard sale trail this bank holiday

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:05 AM August 25, 2021   
St Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh.

St Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Anne Prentis

A churchwarden is looking forward to bringing people together this bank holiday with a yard sale trail.

The event in Great Ryburgh will see people given a map at St Andrew’s Church to explore the village on August 30. Some 20 gardens will house stalls between 10am and 2pm selling all sorts of treasures and crafts.

Anne Prentis, who is the churchwarden at St Andrew’s, wants to see people come together.

“We are delighted for the community to get together after all these months of restrictions,” she said.

“We are aware that at the moment the coast is saturated with tourists and it's difficult for people to find local activities on the bank holiday.

“This will be good for the local community and other people who want something nice and informal to do.”

The church will have car parking, as well as refreshments. They will also be able to host space for picnics on their field.

