What's on in mid Norfolk this Halloween half-term?

As the evenings begin to draw in and we enter autumn it means the spookiest night of the year is almost with us.

Whether you are out trick or treating this Halloween or looking for an event to entertain the whole family, there is something for everyone around Fakenham and Dereham this October.

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Brewed up to celebrate Halloween and half-term, Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, will host a ‘Poisons and Potions’ trail from Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 30.

Designed to help children and parents recognise poisonous plants from safer counterparts and herbal remedies, explorers will be invited to hunt for picture clues across the Norfolk nature reserve and learn 'spooktacular' facts as they track their petrifying progress in activity booklets.

Mini wizards and witches can also enjoy a spell-binding trip around WildRootz, the park’s outdoor eco-playground which features zip-wires, slides and tunnels.

Halloween and families enjoying Pensthorpe Natural Park - Credit: Steve Adams

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe said: “Whilst on a countryside walk, could you identify Queen Anne’s lace from poison hemlock?

"Normally, the answer is no; so, to help our visitors distinguish safe and medicinal plants from the ones poisonous to humans, we’ve created the Poisons and Potions trail."

Once families have completed the trail, there are five gardens to explore including the latest opening, The Glade Sculpture Garden, perfect for fairy fans with its bespoke fairy sculpture by Robin Wight and glass creations by artist Jenny Pickford.

There will be lots of fun Halloween activities at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

Free arts and crafts activities will include pumpkin carving and decorating, with the reserve’s award-winning indoor play area, Hootz House, open for all ages and adorned with spooky decorations.

Pensthorpe’s café will serve Halloween-themed treats along with sandwiches, cakes, small meals, and hot and cold beverages.

“October half-term is always a fun time of year to visit Pensthorpe and we can’t wait to help our guests get into the spirit of Halloween,” added Ms Douglas.

The Poisons and Potions trail is free for annual pass holders, with children’s tickets available for £12.95 and adults for £13.95.

To book tickets, visit www.pensthorpe.com

The Pumpkin House and Brew and friends Autumn market, Thursford

This Halloween attraction is returning for its fifth year with more to do than ever before.

The Pumpkin House will be at Brookhill Farm in Thursford, on the A148 between Holt and Fakenham, on October 15, 16 and 22 to 30 from 10am to 4pm with free entry and parking.

It features a wooden house decorated with more than 1,000 pumpkins and the farm is run by couple Henry and Victoria Cushing.

The location has moved for 2022 to make it more accessible.

Victoria Cushing in The Pumpkin House at Thursford last year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2021

Standard Jack o’ lantern pumpkins are available to buy directly from the shelf and there will also be a range of weird and wonderful varieties.

Other things to enjoy include a musical organ, hay bale towers and a wooded trail and hay bale maze.

There will also be refreshments, including pumpkin cake and soup, and face painting on certain days.

Then on October 22 and 23, Join Brew and friends for an autumn market event at The Pumpkin House.

The Pumpkin House is returning for Halloween 2022. - Credit: Andy Langley

On offer is an amazing selection of small businesses, food and pick a pumpkin.

Halloween Party with The Foolish Live at the Cherry Tree

Norwich-based band, The Foolish, will be playing at Dereham pub the Cherry Tree on October 29 from 9pm to midnight. Entry is free.

Dereham pub the Cherry Tree - Credit: IAN BURT

Halloween Shenanigans, Wicken Green

Taking place at the Rural Centre on October 29, the event starts at 5pm, with a children's Halloween disco until 7pm, with entry for children costing £2. It will then be open up for adults, with entry costing £5 for over 16s.

There is also a competition for the best pumpkin, as well as a barbecue and jacket potatoes available. Fancy dress is optional.

Baby Bees Halloween party, South Creake

The Baby Bees is hosting two Halloween parties in late October.

There is an array of events in Fakenham and Dereham this Halloween - Credit: PA

On Saturday, October 22 toddlers bees (18 months to four years old) will be invited to the event. Then, on Tuesday, October 25, baby bees (under-twos) will be invited to the party.

The parties will include sensory play, messy play, Halloween crafts and a pumpkin patch.

Dress-up is welcome, with tickets costing £12 per family for the parties at South Creake Pavilion, The Green, South Creake, Fakenham.

Tickets can be purchased here