Your chance to tour Holkham Hall by candlelight this Christmas

Visitors can enjoy festive tours of Holkham Hall this Christmas - Credit: Holkham Estate

Christmas may seem some way off, but the halls are already being decked at one of Norfolk's magnificent stately homes.

Holkham Hall, near Wells, is getting ready to welcome visitors for another year of candlelit tours.

Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021 - Credit: Holkham Estate

Lady Leicester, together with Christmas connoisseur Catherine Zoll, has spent the entire year designing the various sets and themes.

Tours are due to get under way in December, when members of the public can either take a guided tour or visit the rooms at their own pace.

Holkham Hall by Candlelight is returning for Christmas 2022 - Credit: Holkham Estate

Tickets are priced at £28 for adults and £14 for children aged between five and 16.

Various timings from 11am to 7pm are available each day, with tours lasting approximately 45 minutes.

The exterior of Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021 - Credit: Holkham Estate

To book, visit holkham.co.uk/whats-on/holkham-hall-by-candlelight.

On December 1, there will be an opportunity to take the tour while being entertained by musicians from Gresham's and Alderman Peel High School.

All profit will go to Holt Youth Project and St Withburga’s Church.