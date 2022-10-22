Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Your chance to tour Holkham Hall by candlelight this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:57 AM October 22, 2022
Visitors can enjoy festive tours of Holkham Hall this Christmas

Visitors can enjoy festive tours of Holkham Hall this Christmas - Credit: Holkham Estate

Christmas may seem some way off, but the halls are already being decked at one of Norfolk's magnificent stately homes. 

Holkham Hall, near Wells, is getting ready to welcome visitors for another year of candlelit tours.

Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021

Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021 - Credit: Holkham Estate

Lady Leicester, together with Christmas connoisseur Catherine Zoll, has spent the entire year designing the various sets and themes.

Tours are due to get under way in December, when members of the public can either take a guided tour or visit the rooms at their own pace.

Holkham Hall by Candlelight is returning for Christmas 2022

Holkham Hall by Candlelight is returning for Christmas 2022 - Credit: Holkham Estate

Tickets are priced at £28 for adults and £14 for children aged between five and 16. 

Various timings from 11am to 7pm are available each day, with tours lasting approximately 45 minutes. 

The exterior of Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021

The exterior of Holkham Hall decorated for Christmas in 2021 - Credit: Holkham Estate

To book, visit holkham.co.uk/whats-on/holkham-hall-by-candlelight.

On December 1, there will be an opportunity to take the tour while being entertained by musicians from Gresham's and Alderman Peel High School. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed after north Norfolk crash
  2. 2 Coastal daycare centre may be forced to close
  3. 3 Road to partially close for six weeks for pavement works
  1. 4 Revised housing plans submitted for empty plot of land
  2. 5 Five new walking and cycling trails created to reach all parts of Norfolk
  3. 6 MP 'inundated' by calls for Boris Johnson's return
  4. 7 Serco told 'time is running out' over missed bin collections
  5. 8 Tesco hikes price of meal deals amid soaring costs
  6. 9 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
  7. 10 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

All profit will go to Holt Youth Project and St Withburga’s Church.

Visitors enjoying a festive tour of Holkham Hall in 2021

Visitors enjoying a festive tour of Holkham Hall in 2021 - Credit: Holkham Estate

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Don't Miss

Skip filed with waste in front of Aldiss Park in Fakenham

Skip placed at park entrance to prevent travellers from trespassing

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier has been in and out of the vet after discovering that he had slipped a disc in his neck

GoFundMe launched to help Ralph the dog back on his feet

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Briar Lilly, a pupil at Blenheim Park Academy, filled an entire shopping trolley to donate to a food bank at Fakenham Tesco

Five-year-old fills entire shopping trolley for foodbank

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Swan Street in Fakenham is currently closed after Anglian Water were informed of a leak

Fakenham road closed after leak is discovered

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon