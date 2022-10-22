Your chance to tour Holkham Hall by candlelight this Christmas
- Credit: Holkham Estate
Christmas may seem some way off, but the halls are already being decked at one of Norfolk's magnificent stately homes.
Holkham Hall, near Wells, is getting ready to welcome visitors for another year of candlelit tours.
Lady Leicester, together with Christmas connoisseur Catherine Zoll, has spent the entire year designing the various sets and themes.
Tours are due to get under way in December, when members of the public can either take a guided tour or visit the rooms at their own pace.
Tickets are priced at £28 for adults and £14 for children aged between five and 16.
Various timings from 11am to 7pm are available each day, with tours lasting approximately 45 minutes.
To book, visit holkham.co.uk/whats-on/holkham-hall-by-candlelight.
On December 1, there will be an opportunity to take the tour while being entertained by musicians from Gresham's and Alderman Peel High School.
Most Read
- 1 Road closed after north Norfolk crash
- 2 Coastal daycare centre may be forced to close
- 3 Road to partially close for six weeks for pavement works
- 4 Revised housing plans submitted for empty plot of land
- 5 Five new walking and cycling trails created to reach all parts of Norfolk
- 6 MP 'inundated' by calls for Boris Johnson's return
- 7 Serco told 'time is running out' over missed bin collections
- 8 Tesco hikes price of meal deals amid soaring costs
- 9 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
- 10 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
All profit will go to Holt Youth Project and St Withburga’s Church.