Holkham to host Big C's Walk of Thoughts

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:45 PM October 16, 2022
The Big C and its supporters will gather to reflect, remember, and enjoy the new seasons with its Walk of Thoughts

A cancer charity is offering people the chance to reflect and recharge with its autumn amble.

The Big C and its supporters will gather to reflect, remember, and enjoy the new seasons with its Walk of Thoughts around the Holkham Estate on October 26 at 10.30am.

Antonia Gray, Big C’s marketing and communications officer, said, “We would love for anyone who feels a connection, or is part of the local community, to join us for an autumn stroll around the magnificent Holkham Estate.

“It’s also an opportunity for those remembering loved ones or caring for a sick relative to take a moment of reflection in natural surroundings.”

The event has an array of walking routes suitable for all ages and abilities.

Once finished, people are invited to join the team for seasonable craft activities, a hot drink, and a tasty treat.

The tickets cost £5 for adults, and children are free. With the money raised used to support people affected by cancer in Norfolk and surrounding counties.

Tickets can be purchased here or on the day.

