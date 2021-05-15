Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Innovative 'telephone play' coming to north Norfolk theatre

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:36 PM May 15, 2021   
The Wells maltings. Picture: Supplied by the Maltings/Sarah Toon Photography

The Wells maltings. Picture: Supplied by the Maltings/Sarah Toon Photography - Credit: Archant

The audience can play their own role in an innovative piece of theatre coming to the Wells Maltings. 

Is Now A Good Time? will be at the theatre from June 2-5, but is designed to be experienced via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a group/family in the same household.

Each performance consists of four calls with short breaks between each one. The show time varies slightly based on group size but will not exceed one hour.

 The play begins as a fictitious marketing survey – but it soon transpires that something else is afoot. Calls come alternately from Sam or Alex, two colleagues at the call centre who have more in common the either of them realise – if only the audience can help them figure out what that is.

The play is an Out of Chaos production devised by Adam Barnard, Paul O’Mahony and Laura Mugridge and is supported by seed funding from the Farnham Maltings, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and a grant from Arts Council England. 

For more information, visit www.wellsmaltings.org.uk.



You may also want to watch:

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shaun Brooker from Downham Market is the new owner of Hempton Road business park in Fakenham.

New owner of business park could have lost trade without purchase

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

What's reopening in Fakenham from May 17?

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass

Group behind lido campaign lay out roadmap to reality

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The motor-powered yacht was travelling from Lowestoft to Wells-next-the-Sea when the boat lost power.

Rescue drama as yacht cut adrift after losing power

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus