Innovative 'telephone play' coming to north Norfolk theatre

Published: 4:36 PM May 15, 2021

The audience can play their own role in an innovative piece of theatre coming to the Wells Maltings.

Is Now A Good Time? will be at the theatre from June 2-5, but is designed to be experienced via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a group/family in the same household.

Each performance consists of four calls with short breaks between each one. The show time varies slightly based on group size but will not exceed one hour.

The play begins as a fictitious marketing survey – but it soon transpires that something else is afoot. Calls come alternately from Sam or Alex, two colleagues at the call centre who have more in common the either of them realise – if only the audience can help them figure out what that is.

The play is an Out of Chaos production devised by Adam Barnard, Paul O’Mahony and Laura Mugridge and is supported by seed funding from the Farnham Maltings, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and a grant from Arts Council England.

For more information, visit www.wellsmaltings.org.uk.








