Merry and macabre monologues to feature at festive performance

Published: 3:26 PM December 6, 2020

Owen Evans will appear in a Christmas-themed production at the Wells Maltings. - Credit: Archant

Fun, moving and macabre are words that have been used to describe an upcoming Christmas-themed production at the Wells Maltings.

fEAST theatre company is producing the show called Merrily on High, which will star Owen Evans of Nimmo Twins fame, Sam Thompson and Dawn Finnerty.

Dawn Finnerty, fEAST's artistic director, said each of the performers would deliver monologues to the audience.

She said: "We gave our writers Rob John and Robin McLoughlin the brief that each of the three monologues would be set in Norfolk on a Christmas Eve and that each would take its title from the words of a Christmas carol.

The Wells maltings. Picture: Supplied by the Maltings/Sarah Toon Photography - Credit: Archant

"Each piece was written with a particular actor in mind and the finished scripts were funny, thought-provoking and moving. There’s also a dash of the macabre. We’ve absolutely loved working on them."

Merrily on High will take place on December 18 and 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, call 01328 710885 or visit www.wellsmaltings.org.uk to book.











