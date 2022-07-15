Norfolk nature reserve reveal 'mammoth' summer activates

You can enjoy the company of a mammoth guest at a Norfolk nature reserve this summer.

Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, is one of 70 businesses hosting a Jurassic sculpture in support of Norfolk charity, Break. The nature park has sponsored a GoGoDiscover mammoth which is now proudly on display at the reserve from June 27 to September 10.

The trail aims to raise awareness of children and young people in the care system and raise vital funds to help the charity provide them with a brighter future.

The art installation complements a prehistoric-themed summer for Pensthorpe. - Credit: Pensthorpe Nature Reserve

Natalie Douglas, marketing director at Pensthorpe said: “The GoGoDiscover trail has gained such momentum in recent years and is a highlight for many families over the summer, so it’s an honour to be involved and host one of the impressive structures.”

Created by artists Phil Daniels and Sam Vellana, the nature reserve’s mammoth, Quercus, is adorned with species found at Pensthorpe, including those at the heart of its conservation projects, corncrakes, curlews and turtle doves.

Staff at Pensthorpe, with their Mammoth, Quercus - Credit: Pensthorpe Nature Reserve

In its Discovery Centre, the attraction will display mammoth tusks found at the reserve, and the beasts and beaks trail will guide visitors through the park with facts and clues about the Jurassic period.

The marketing director added: “We are so excited to display Quercus – which means ‘oak’ in Latin - and we’re confident it will bring a special experience to visitors this summer, as well as being for such an important cause.”

Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising officer at Break, said: "Norfolk is one of the best places in the world to find evidence of Steppe Mammoths. For our partner, Pensthorpe, to not only support our trail but theme their in-park activities around mammoths is such a wonderful endorsement.

Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, is one of 70 businesses hosting a Jurassic sculpture in support of Norfolk charity, Break - Credit: Pensthorpe Nature Reserve

“We hope to capture the imaginations of mammoth explorers and T.rex hunters of all ages; while at the same time raising much-needed funds to make life better for young adults leaving care.”

There are 55 GoGo T.rex to be found across Norwich, while the 24 mammoths can be found outside the city centre and across the county.

For more information about Pensthorpe, visit the website: www.pensthorpe.com.