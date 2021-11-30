Pensthorpe offering 'wild' run for fundraiser

Martin Dupee, general manager of Pensthorpe Natural Park is looking ahead to hosting the festive 5K - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pensthorpe is hoping to encourage people to run 'wildly' with a new fundraiser.

The nature park, located just outside Fakenham, is hosting a festive 5k to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice on December 5. Families are encouraged to get on their trainers and festive clobber for the fun run.

The race will consist of a single lap around areas of the park that are not normally open to the public and medals will be handed out to all who complete the lap.

Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Mike Powles

Supporting friends and family members will be treated to 20pc off admission tickets on December 5 as well.

Entry to the Festive 5K is £15 per adult (16+) and children (5-15) are £7.50 each and tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on the day.

To book a place for the family fun run and for more information about Pensthorpe and the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, visit the website: www.pensthorpe.com or the park’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.