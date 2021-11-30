Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Pensthorpe offering 'wild' run for fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:25 PM November 30, 2021
Martin Dupee, Pensthorpe, Norfolk

Martin Dupee, general manager of Pensthorpe Natural Park is looking ahead to hosting the festive 5K - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pensthorpe is hoping to encourage people to run 'wildly' with a new fundraiser.

The nature park, located just outside Fakenham, is hosting a festive 5k to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice on December 5. Families are encouraged to get on their trainers and festive clobber for the fun run.

The race will consist of a single lap around areas of the park that are not normally open to the public and medals will be handed out to all who complete the lap.

@richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

The nature park, located just outside Fakenham, is hosting a festive 5k to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe.

Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Mike Powles

Wildflower Meadow at Pensthorpe.

The race will consist of a single lap around areas of the park that are not normally open to the public and medals will be handed out to all who complete the lap. - Credit: Steve Adams

Supporting friends and family members will be treated to 20pc off admission tickets on December 5 as well.

Entry to the Festive 5K is £15 per adult (16+) and children (5-15) are £7.50 each and tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on the day.

To book a place for the family fun run and for more information about Pensthorpe and the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, visit the website: www.pensthorpe.com or the park’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fakenham pub saves the day after town's switch on cancelled
  2. 2 Fakenham families in need of support from Toys & Tins appeal increases
  3. 3 'Best one to date' - Tide festival looks ahead to event
  1. 4 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
  2. 5 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  3. 6 Crew manager to highlight festive fire safety at open day
  4. 7 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
  5. 8 Your Say: You can only visit one place in Norfolk - where would you go?
  6. 9 New rules introduced today in bid to stop Omicron spread
  7. 10 Thursford's Journey of Light event cancelled due to Storm Arwen's high winds
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival last year PICTURE: Sonya Duncan

Trees delivered less than 24 before festival

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Laura Woods from Whitelands Play Park, with her two children.

'Not acceptable' - Mum's anger after 'safe haven' park covered in glass

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Fakenham are now switched on. Picture:Archant

Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Pictur

Norfolk Live News

Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon