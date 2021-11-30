Pensthorpe offering 'wild' run for fundraiser
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Pensthorpe is hoping to encourage people to run 'wildly' with a new fundraiser.
The nature park, located just outside Fakenham, is hosting a festive 5k to raise money for the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and the Priscilla Bacon Hospice on December 5. Families are encouraged to get on their trainers and festive clobber for the fun run.
The race will consist of a single lap around areas of the park that are not normally open to the public and medals will be handed out to all who complete the lap.
Supporting friends and family members will be treated to 20pc off admission tickets on December 5 as well.
Entry to the Festive 5K is £15 per adult (16+) and children (5-15) are £7.50 each and tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on the day.
To book a place for the family fun run and for more information about Pensthorpe and the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, visit the website: www.pensthorpe.com or the park’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.
Most Read
- 1 Fakenham pub saves the day after town's switch on cancelled
- 2 Fakenham families in need of support from Toys & Tins appeal increases
- 3 'Best one to date' - Tide festival looks ahead to event
- 4 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
- 5 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
- 6 Crew manager to highlight festive fire safety at open day
- 7 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
- 8 Your Say: You can only visit one place in Norfolk - where would you go?
- 9 New rules introduced today in bid to stop Omicron spread
- 10 Thursford's Journey of Light event cancelled due to Storm Arwen's high winds