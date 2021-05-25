Nature lovers' chance to 'bee wild' at new Pensthorpe trail

Published: 12:06 PM May 25, 2021

Pensthorpe natural park is offering an un-bee-lievable activity for next week’s half term.

The Norfolk park is offering an array of bee-themed activities for guests to take part in at their 700-acre nature reserve as they look to teach children more about the vital part bees play in our ecosystem.

Available from May 29 to June 6, ‘Bee Wild at Pensthorpe’ will include complimentary activity sheets for children and the rest of their hive, so they can embark upon a trail across the park and discover hidden sculptures.

Once completed, they will be rewarded with their very own badge and packets of seeds, encouraging children to learn more about the importance of ecosystems whilst supporting the bees by growing flowers in their own garden.

Martin Dupee at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe, said: “We know how tricky it can be to find ways to entertain the whole family, especially following this difficult year and the amount of time that we’ve had to stay indoors.

“We want to encourage children and families to discover the great outdoors and provide them with an amazing way to make those long-lasting family memories too.”

There are also gardens open at the park, along with the walks, trails and habitats.

Kids party at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Playing in Hootz House and Wild Rootz. - Credit: Steve Adams

However, if the typical British summertime rears its head, all indoor attractions are open after the latest easing of government restrictions, including their cafe.

Visitors can enjoy the recently reopened discovery centre too; a place to find out more about the natural world through the senses and experience what it’s like to touch unusual objects such as honeycomb.

Allan Archer, Wildlife Education Officer at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said, “We need people to take a more active involvement in nature and to really care about protecting the environment. We need to instil this change, not only in us as adults, but in future generations.

Allan Archer, Wildlife Education Officer at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Archant

“It’s vital that we are role models to our children and grandchildren, and inspire them about nature through education and exposure, and experiences just like ‘Bee Wild at Pensthorpe’.”

Adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3-16) are £11.95. Alternatively, annual memberships are available for adults at £50, senior (60+) at £45 and children (3-16) at £45, which provide members with unlimited entry into the park and Hootz House for 12 months.