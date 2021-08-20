Pensthorpe reserve offering unique guided tours

Published: 6:48 AM August 20, 2021

Pensthorpe nature reserve is offering something a little more personal and private with their upcoming tours.

The natural park, just outside Fakenham, is offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves with a reserve guided walk on August 25, followed the next day with their four gardens summer walk.

Reserve manager, Richard Spowage, will take people on a guided walk, out to the far reaches of the 700-acre reserve. Exploring some of their flora and fauna rich meadows where they will explore one of Norfolk’s biggest wildflower meadows. As well as learn more about the different habitats on the reserve and the habitat management practices undertaken by their reserve team.

Wildflower Meadow at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Steve Adams

Whilst for keen gardeners, Jonathan Pearce, Pensthorpe’s head gardener, will be leading the garden walk, taking visitors through the nature reserve’s four contrasting gardens, including the renowned Millennium Garden designed by the world-famous garden designer Piet Oudolf.

Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “The walks will be taking place when the park is closed to the rest of the public, giving our guests a private and in-depth experience to discover the hidden depths of our nature reserve.

“We decided to offer two walks to not only showcase our incredible gardens, but to also shine a light on the habitat management practices undertaken by our reserve team, and the abundance of species that can be found at the park.

Martin Dupee at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“Our experts will provide some fascinating insight - they love nothing more than sharing their passion for plants and habitats - ensuring our guests leave with an impressive wealth of knowledge about the incredible nature here at Pensthorpe.”

The park is saying there will only be limited spaces available on each walk, visitors are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Adult tickets for each walk are £19.95, and £13.95 for those with an annual Pensthorpe membership.

After a hot drink and slice of cake from Pensthorpe's Courtyard Cafe, both guided walks will commence at 6pm.