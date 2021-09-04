Pensthorpe offers free day as part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days

Published: 9:47 AM September 4, 2021

Martin Dupee, Natalie Douglas and Bill Jordan from Pensthorpe with the Heritage Open Days festival brochure, which will grant visitors free entry on September 13. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Pensthorpe Natural Park will be offering free entry to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

The 700-acre nature reserve near Fakenham will offer anyone with a Heritage Open Days festival brochure entrance to the park for no charge, as part of the Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme.

This is a one day only offer to people, who from 1pm on September 13 can explore Pensthorpe and save themselves the usual £12.95 adult entry fee.

The nature reserve had already been chosen as the headline sponsor for this year’s Heritage Open Days, which offers 10 days of free tours, talks, walks, open days, exhibitions, performances and shows planned across the county from Friday, September 10 to September 19.

Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe. - Credit: Mike Powles

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “Here at Pensthorpe, we’re huge advocates for the local area, and what better way to show our support than sponsoring this amazing event that will be taking place across Norfolk, and is also part of the UK-wide Heritage Open Days programme.

“We’re really pleased to be the headline sponsor, and we want to use this opportunity to not only develop new links within the community but to champion Norfolk and encourage children and adults to discover all there is to see and do within the county - including Pensthorpe itself."

Visitors to Pensthorpe will be able to enjoy its seven bird hides and wader scrape, both ideal locations for year-round bird watching; the Wetland Discovery Area that leads to the flamingo and crane enclosure where 53 resident flamingos can be seen; the Wildflower Meadow, one of the largest in Norfolk, along with four stunning gardens and interactive trails.

Flamingos at Penthorpe Wildlife Park. - Credit: Matthew Usher

As part of this new partnership, the nature reserve will be working closely with The Forum for this event, which co-ordinates and promotes the Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme.

The festival brochure can be collected from The Forum in Norwich as well as tourist information centres, libraries and venues across the county, and electronically at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk.

For more information and to book tickets to Pensthorpe Natural Park, please visit the website: www.pensthorpe.com, or the park’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.