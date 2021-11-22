Experimental folk band set for Wells gig

Peter Knight’s Gigspanner an experimental folk band is playing the Wells Maltings on November 29. - Credit: Redwood Photography

An experimental British folk band have enlisted the help of a new musician ahead of a Norfolk gig.

Peter Knight’s Gigspanner, an experimental folk band, are playing the Wells Maltings on November 29.

Featuring former Steeleye Span fiddle player Knight, percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack, along with acclaimed multi-instrumental duo Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin (BBC Folk Awards 'Best Duo').

Wells Maltings on Staithe Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The band are known for their high-energy, virtuosic performances, which they say makes them appeal equally to traditionalists and to those looking for something more experimental.

Now, after a fortuitous meeting at the FolkEast Festival, they have enlisted the talents of melodeon and concertina player, John Spiers.

In Knight’s words: “John is an extraordinary musician, a great and sensitive player.”

Mr Knight, as part of Steeleye Span’s classic 1970s line-up, helped invent a brand of folk-rock that is still influential today. Whilst Mr Spiers, a founder-member of Bellowhead, has had an equally profound impact on the landscape of traditional music over the last two decades.

Tickets for the concert cost £22, to purchase contact the Maltings’ box office at 01328 710885.