Dragons and dinosaurs to feature at new adventure trail opening in Norfolk

Published: 4:18 PM June 15, 2021

Odin Events are bringing the UK adventure trail to the Raynham Estate near Fakenham from July 24 through to the end of August, the first time they have brought the event to East Anglia. - Credit: UK Adventure Trails

What do dinosaurs, pirates and aliens all have in common? They can all be spotted on a new adventure trail near Fakenham.

Odin Events are bringing the UK adventure trail to the Raynham Estate near Fakenham from July 24 through to the end of August, the first time they have brought the event to East Anglia.

The woodland walk with a difference has something new hidden around every tree, with fantastic beings and magical creatures for families to discover.

From dragons and dinosaurs to pirates and aliens, eagle-eyed adventurers can spot more than 80 characters nestling in the woods, with six themed zones to wander through.

There are six zones for you to explore, including Safari, Bears and Aliens. - Credit: UK Adventure Trails

Bethyn Barrassis, a director of Odin Events, said: “The global pandemic has made us think about things very differently.

“After months of families being isolated from each other, we wanted to create events that allow children, parents and grandparents to spend quality time together in the fresh air; improving their wellbeing and promoting good mental health.

"Our trail at Raynham has been designed to be accessible and enjoyable for both the youngest and oldest in every family.”

At just under 1.2km, the trail is the perfect length for little legs and usually takes between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.

With so many things to look out for, there’s no danger of children getting bored, and each intrepid explorer will receive a trail booklet to keep track of what has been spotted in the woods.

The woodland walk with a difference has something new hidden around every tree, with fantastic beings and magical creatures for families to discover. - Credit: cotswoldphotos

It will also be the first time ever the public will have access to Lady Ferrers’ Wood, a unique piece of historic woodland on the estate.

Lord Tom Raynham, who runs the estate said: “Raynham is arguably one of Norfolk’s best-kept secrets and by sharing just a small part of it with young children and their families, we hope it will inspire and nurture a love and respect for our local countryside.”

Entrance to the trail is £8 per person. Children under two years go free, with it also being suitable for robust pushchairs.

From dragons and dinosaurs to pirates and aliens, eagle-eyed adventurers can spot more than 80 characters nestling in the woods, with six themed zones to wander through. - Credit: UK Adventure Trails

The trail has been designed to be Covid-safe, with each family group setting off five minutes apart. Booking in advance is essential, and free on-site parking.

For more information, please email info@ukadventuretrails.com or phone 01285 704444. To book please visit the website and click on the calendar to select your preferred date.