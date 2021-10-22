Thursford pumpkin house opens for its fourth year

Published: 6:03 PM October 22, 2021

Victoria Cushing in her Pumpkin House at Thursford where you can choose a pumpkin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An eye-catching attraction at a small Norfolk family farm is open to the public once again.

The Pumpkin House, located at Brook Hill Farm in Thursford, has over 1,000 pumpkins to choose from, which are stacked high on the hand-crafted wooden pumpkin house.

Now in its fourth year, visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities alongside hunting for their favourite pumpkin.

Owners Victoria and Henry Cushing at the Pumpkin House at Thursford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brook Hill Farm is run by Victoria Cushing and her husband Henry, and this year has been a bumper pumpkin harvest.

Mrs Cushing, 39, said: "We've had lots of rain this year, which has made the pumpkins grow really big and some are massive.

"We've also got lots of new activities to enjoy, including a 'hay play' area for children. We also have a bigger variety of weird and unique pumpkins, such as blue crown princes and white Casper squashes, as well as your normal jack-o-lanterns."

Eloise Herring, nine, with her brother Aidan, six, and their friend Ada Rigby, seven, enjoying the maze at the Pumpkin House at Thursford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The pumpkin house is easy to spot from the road, and makes a good opportunity to stop for some refreshments.

"We have our tea hut set up where we will be serving hot drinks alongside lovely homemade cakes such as pumpkin flapjacks made by a local baker. We will also have pumpkin soup available.

"My father-in-law's vintage barrel organ, which is over 100 years old will be providing the music also."

Edward Cushing, six, in the Little Pumpkin House at Thursford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The idea for the pumpkin house came after Mrs Cushing's trips to America, where Halloween is a much bigger event.

"As a small family farm we are always looking for ways to diversify. I saw a pumpkin house in America and thought this was a great idea. We planted pumpkins four years ago and it took off from there.

The entrance to the Pumpkin House at Thursford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Halloween has become bigger in recent years so we managed to catch a bit of that zeitgeist.

"Our visitors love it and they always have a great time exploring the farm environment. We have lots of vintage farm equipment which adds to the Halloween atmosphere.

"It also makes for a brilliant opportunity for some photos."

Eloise Herring, nine, with her brother Aidan, six, and their friend Ada Rigby, seven, enjoying the maze at the Pumpkin House at Thursford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Pumpkin House opening hours are 10am - 4pm, from Friday October 22 to Sunday October 31. There is free parking on site - visit the @thepumpkinhousethursford Facebook page for updates.







