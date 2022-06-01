Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Queen's Jubilee: The big events in the Fakenham and Wells area

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:25 PM June 1, 2022
Louisa and Scarlet Harrison, age 5, during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Sutton and La

There are plenty of jubilee events going on in the Fakenham and Wells area - Credit: PA

There promises to be plenty going on in the Fakenham and Wells area over the jubilee weekend. 

Here is a rundown of some of the key events.

Fakenham 

Celebrations will begin with a beacon lighting at Millennium Park at 9.40pm on Thursday.

Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

From 12-4pm on Friday, there will be a street party in Market Place and Norwich Street. The town band will also be playing and there will be various catering stalls.

Millennium Park will also play host to a family fun day from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday. The event will feature performances local bands and acts, as well as stalls, games, tug-of-war competitions and much more.

A civic service will take place in the parish church from 10am on Sunday.

Wicken Green, Sculthorpe and Syderstone

A packed timetable has been announced for these adjoining villages. 

On Thursday evening, a special jubilee service will take place at St Mary's Church in Syderstone form 7pm. 

Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland, at a meeting about the potential of Jaguar Buildings b

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew - Credit: Danielle Booden

A procession of locals will then carry homemade lanterns from the Green Park Rural Centre to the village green, before Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew lights the jubilee beacon. 

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre will host its open day on Sunday, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the 47th Bombardment Wing.

At midday, an air-raid siren will signal the start of a village street party in Rose Walk. Revellers can expect a Battle of Britain flypast, music and dancing from the era, and veterans delivering teas to the elderly.

Wells

Kicking off proceedings will be a beacon lighting organised by Wells Harbour on Thursday. This will take place at the marshes by the Quayside.

On Saturday, The Maltings is hosting a tea dance, during which the Jeff Short Swing Band will play between 2:30pm and 4pm. Tickets are priced at £6.

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DE

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

Finally, on Sunday, a street party will be held on the Buttlands from 12-5pm. Tables and chairs will be available for 200 people, and revellers are being encouraged to bring their own. 

The celebration will include food stalls, a children's funfair, fairground side stalls and music throughout the afternoon.

Hempton

Hempton's beacon lighting ceremony will be complemented by a barbecue at The Bell pub, live music, church bell ringing, fireworks and a ceremonial tree planting on The Common. 

The tree is being provided by Fakenham Garden Centre and will be planted by two senior villagers.

