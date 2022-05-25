Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times

Plans for jubilee celebrations in Wells revealed

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:53 PM May 25, 2022
Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Plans for the jubilee celebrations in Wells have been announced - Credit: Archant

A number of events are being planned in Wells ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Celebrations will take place across the town over the long bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Kicking off proceedings will be a beacon lighting organised by Wells Harbour on June 2. This will take place at the marshes by the Quayside.

Beacons are being lit simultaneously across the country at 9.45pm.

On June 4, The Maltings is hosting a tea dance, during which the Jeff Short Swing Band will play between 2:30pm and 4pm. Tickets are priced at £6.

Finally, on June 5, a street party will be held on the Buttlands from 12-5pm. Tables and chairs will be available for 200 people, and revellers are being encouraged to bring their own. 

The celebration will include food stalls, a children's funfair, fairground side stalls and music throughout the afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth has this year become the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne. 

