Review: Catch of the Day at the Wells Maltings
Carla Phillips
A tall tale of a big strange fish, with live music, Irish fiddling, and real actors, Catch of the Day had everything to attract a good-sized local audience at Wells Maltings theatre.
The show was a perfect fit for this seaside community. Based on a real even in 1966 when a sturgeon was caught in local waters by fisherman in Dingle, Ireland, the event escalated to involve the Queen of England, Eamon de Valera - Ireland’s president at the time - and nuns.
Laced with lively music, some of it traditional, some not, and a blissfully funny quartet of actors - all musicians as well as light on their feet) – the audience was totally charmed.
One can ignore our doom-laden daily news and gloomy forecasts when there’s a bucket of charm as an alternative.
The Red Fox Theatre Company states that they present ‘children’s theatre for grownups’ - hooray!
Review by Carla Phillips
