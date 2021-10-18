Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Review: Catch of the Day at the Wells Maltings

Logo Icon

Carla Phillips

Published: 8:09 AM October 18, 2021   
wells maltings

The Wells Maltings. - Credit: Sarah Toon Photography

A tall tale of a big strange fish, with live music, Irish fiddling, and real actors, Catch of the Day had everything to attract a good-sized local audience at Wells Maltings theatre. 

The show was a perfect fit for this seaside community. Based on a real even in 1966 when a sturgeon was caught in local waters by fisherman in Dingle, Ireland, the event escalated to involve the Queen of England, Eamon de Valera - Ireland’s president at the time - and nuns.

Laced with lively music, some of it traditional, some not, and a blissfully funny quartet of actors - all musicians as well as light on their feet) – the audience was totally charmed.

One can ignore our doom-laden daily news and gloomy forecasts when there’s a bucket of charm as an alternative.

The Red Fox Theatre Company states that they present ‘children’s theatre for grownups’ - hooray!

You may also want to watch:

Review by Carla Phillips

Most Read

  1. 1 Owners turn former deli into concierge business
  2. 2 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  3. 3 Friends rescue baby barn owl who fell from tree
  1. 4 Fire crews battling large house blaze
  2. 5 Crews called to blaze on boat in Wells Harbour
  3. 6 Sports centre hoping to shake 'hidden gem' tag
  4. 7 Parking debate and police focus part of crackdown on 'keyed' cars
  5. 8 Your say - Has Bond tempted you back to the cinema?
  6. 9 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
  7. 10 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Care home in Fakenham

Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The office at 7A Norwich Road, Fakenham, could be transformed into a tattoo studio

Plans could see office transformed into tattoo parlour

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Kaiden Griffin (4) volunteered his services to cut Lauren Lawton's hair to raise money for poorly ch

Mum pays tribute to 'everyone's sunshine' Kaiden, eight

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
St Nicholas Church in Wells-next-the-Sea has been awarded a £286,100 National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant.

13th century Norfolk church to be restored following lottery grant

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon