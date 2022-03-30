Seven things to do in Fakenham and Wells this Easter

There is plenty for people in Fakenham and Wells to do this Easter - Credit: Archant

From egg hunts to artisan fairs, there is plenty for people in the Fakenham and Wells area to do this Easter.

We have pulled together seven events if you are looking for something to do.

A family enjoying a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

The Great Easter Eggsploration, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm

Price: Adults £13.95, children (3-16) £12.95, under 3s free

On this Easter-themed trail, families will learn different facts about birds, eggs and nests and find coloured eggs throughout the park using a treasure map.

Fakenham Funday race events will return this Easter - Credit: Archant

Active Fakenham Easter Sunday Funday.

Where: Market Place, Fakenham, NR21 9DN

When: April 17

Easter Sunday marks the return of Active Fakenham’s Easter Funday, with a range of different races around the town.

Cafes and pubs will be open around the circuit and there will be stalls in the Market Place during the day.

The Easter bunny will be glad to greet you at Holkham - Credit: Archant

Easter at Holkham

Where: Holkham Road, NR23 1AB

When: April 2-19

Price: Adults £22, children £8.50

Holkham is offering a wide variety of activities across the Easter break, from spring-inspired stories to the Gnaw-some Easter Trail.

They will also have some special events over the Easter weekend, including Charlie Cheesecake and his magnificent magic show.

The picturesque ruins of Creake Abbey - Credit: Stacia Briggs

Creake Abbey Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Marshes and Flint, Creake Abbey, NR21 9LF

When: April 2-16

Price: £4

Marshes and Flint is hosting this year’s Easter activities at Creake Abbey. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the abbey grounds; find the bunnies and giant eggs, solve the clues and receive a treat at the end.

Mark Raines, the owner of MJR events, is returning to Fakenham Racecourse for the Norfolk Artisan Spring Fair - Credit: Mark Raines//Ian Burt

Norfolk Artisan Fair in Spring

Where: Fakenham Racecourse, NR21 7NY

When: April 9-10

Price: £4.50 adults, under 16s free

Showcasing the very best that Norfolk has to offer, with 100 stands including a range of local food, drink, arts and crafts.

Visitors enjoy a beer at the Feast in the Park event at the Holkham Estate - Credit: Archant

Bitesize Feast In The Park

Where: Holkham Hall, Holkham Road, NR23 1AB

When: April 2-19, except April 8

Price: Admission free; parking £5

Holkham is hosting some of Norfolk’s favourite food vendors for a ‘bitesize’ Feast in the Park.

A full list of those attending can be found at holkham.co.uk/events/details/feast-in-the-park.