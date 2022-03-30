Seven things to do in Fakenham and Wells this Easter
From egg hunts to artisan fairs, there is plenty for people in the Fakenham and Wells area to do this Easter.
We have pulled together seven events if you are looking for something to do.
The Great Easter Eggsploration, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm
Price: Adults £13.95, children (3-16) £12.95, under 3s free
On this Easter-themed trail, families will learn different facts about birds, eggs and nests and find coloured eggs throughout the park using a treasure map.
Active Fakenham Easter Sunday Funday.
Where: Market Place, Fakenham, NR21 9DN
When: April 17
Easter Sunday marks the return of Active Fakenham’s Easter Funday, with a range of different races around the town.
Cafes and pubs will be open around the circuit and there will be stalls in the Market Place during the day.
Easter at Holkham
Where: Holkham Road, NR23 1AB
When: April 2-19
Price: Adults £22, children £8.50
Holkham is offering a wide variety of activities across the Easter break, from spring-inspired stories to the Gnaw-some Easter Trail.
They will also have some special events over the Easter weekend, including Charlie Cheesecake and his magnificent magic show.
Creake Abbey Easter Egg Hunt
Where: Marshes and Flint, Creake Abbey, NR21 9LF
When: April 2-16
Price: £4
Marshes and Flint is hosting this year’s Easter activities at Creake Abbey. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt around the abbey grounds; find the bunnies and giant eggs, solve the clues and receive a treat at the end.
Norfolk Artisan Fair in Spring
Where: Fakenham Racecourse, NR21 7NY
When: April 9-10
Price: £4.50 adults, under 16s free
Showcasing the very best that Norfolk has to offer, with 100 stands including a range of local food, drink, arts and crafts.
Bitesize Feast In The Park
Where: Holkham Hall, Holkham Road, NR23 1AB
When: April 2-19, except April 8
Price: Admission free; parking £5
Holkham is hosting some of Norfolk’s favourite food vendors for a ‘bitesize’ Feast in the Park.
A full list of those attending can be found at holkham.co.uk/events/details/feast-in-the-park.