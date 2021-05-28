7 things to do in Fakenham and Wells over half-term

Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021

Pensthorpe natural park is offering an un-bee-lievable activity for next week’s half term. - Credit: Richard Jarmy

There is plenty to see and do in Fakenham and Wells over the bank holiday and half term week.

Here are a selection of ideas to help you get out of the house and keep the family entertained.

1. What: Pensthorpe nature reserve ‘Bee Wild’.

Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham NR21 0LN

When: May 29 to June 6

Pensthorpe Natural Park is running a Bee Wild! event over May half term. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Cost: Adult tickets are £12.95, senior (60+) tickets are £11.95 and child tickets (3-16) are £11.95. Alternatively, annual memberships are available for adults at £50, seniors (60+) at £45 and children (3-16) at £45.

Pensthorpe nature reserve is open for the whole week and is hosting ‘Bee Wild’, an array of bee-themed activities for guests to take part in at their 700-acre nature reserve.

Fakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham Superbowl - Credit: Archant

2. What: Fakenham Superbowl

Where: Bridge Street, Fakenham NR21 9AX

When: Monday - Friday 11am to late evening, Saturdays 11am - 10pm, Sunday 11am -5pm.

Cost: Bowling: One Game £4 per person, Family Ticket (2 Adults 2 Kids) two Games £27.

Escape room - Room Prices

2 People £20 Per Person

3 People £18 Per Person

4 People £17 Per Person

5 People £16 Per Person

6 People £15 Per Person

Fakenham Superbowl. Picture: Fakenham Superbowl - Credit: Archant

The Fakenham Superbowl opens for the first time this year, with its escape rooms also reopened to the public. Their soft play area is still closed at this time.

Central Cinema, Fakenham - Credit: IAN BURT

3. Cinema and theatre in Fakenham and Wells.

Where: Central Cinema, Market Place, Fakenham, NR21 9BP

Wells Maltings, The Maltings, Staithe St, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AN

Cost: Central Cinema - All tickets are £5, with seats for Tom and Jerry costing £3.

Wells Maltings - Over the Moon and Tom and Jerry are £5 per ticket.

How the Koala Learnt to Hug tickets, Standard £10, U16/Student £8

Wells Maltings on Staithe Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

There are plenty of films showing in Fakenham and in Wells, should rain stop outdoor fun. Central Cinema has daily showings of Peter Rabbit 2, Cruella, and Tom and Jerry. At the Maltings, on June 1 is a showing of Over the Moon, and on June 4 a showing of Tom & Jerry.

There is also live theatre for the first time from How the Koala Learnt to Hug, based on the best selling book by Steven Lee.

Pop Inn Leisure in Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

4. What: Arcade and amusements in Wells.

When: Open seven days a week. Pop in opens 11am-11pm every day. Quayside Family Amusements Maundy - Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday 11am - 10.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am - 10pm.

Where: Pop Inn Leisure - The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AS

Quayside Family Amusement - 13 The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AH.

Cost: Free entry.

Pop Inn Leisure and Quayside Family Amusements are open every day of the half term, down by Wells Quay.

Holkham Hall - Credit: Richard Brunton/iwitness24

5. What: Street food at Holkham Hall’s pavilion

When: Saturday, May 29 to Saturday, June 5, 11am-4pm

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, NR23 1AB.

Cost: Free. Parking charges apply in the park.

This half term sees the return of a selection of tasty street food stands around the cricket pavilion in the park at Holkham Hall. There are also a number of other activities including bike hire, the ropes course, courtyard cafe and gift shop.

Cavies & Cake guinea pig therapy centre in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

6. What: Cavies and Cake.

When: Visits by pre-booking only. Monday,Thursday and Friday: 9.30am - 3pm. Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am -5.30pm. Every other Saturday.

Where: OpenStable Cottage, Oxborough Lane, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 8AF

Cost: Depending on booking.

Diana Taylor and Michelle Mills, owners of Cavies & Cake guinea pig therapy centre in Fakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cavies and Cake opened in Fakenham on May 17. The centre has five rooms, including a sensory one, with runs for guinea pigs set around the walls and a courtyard area.

Eric Drury, volunteer at the Wells and Walsingham light railway enjoyed getting back to driving the famous train after it reopened to the public on May 1. - Credit: Neil Didsbury/ Archant 2021

7. Wells and Walsingham light railway

When: The 30-minute trip departs from Wells on the hour every hour, and runs to Wighton only. Enclosed ‘all weather’ carriages, covered and open carriages are available.

Where: Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1QB (near Blue Skies campsite)

Cost: Children (up to four years old), Round Trip: Free

Dogs, Round Trip: Free​

Adults, children and OAPs, Round Trip: £5

Known as the world's smallest light railway, the popular attraction steams between the Norfolk seaside town of Wells-next-the-Sea and the abbey village of Walsingham. Going forward the railway will be open to the public every day, with trains departing hourly from 10 am - 4 pm.