Swashbuckling family theatre set for Norfolk return
Live family theatre is returning to a Norfolk estate this summer.
The classic swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island will be returning to land when Strange Fascination Theatre sails into Raynham estate’s five-acre Walled Garden on Saturday, August 7.
The day will have two performances at 11am and 2.30pm, where the whole family can join Long John Silver, Jem Lass, and a whole bevvy of dastardly pirates on an adventure.
Abbie Panks, head of events and marketing at Raynham said: “Treasure Island is an adventure like no other, and perfect for children and adults alike.
“Our Walled Garden makes for the perfect backdrop for this retelling of a classic which has fired the imaginations of generations for years.”
Children (under 16) tickets are £8, adults £12 and a family pass of two adults and two children is available for £36.
Bookings can be made via raynham.co.uk/theatre-at-raynham, picnics and dressing up encouraged!
