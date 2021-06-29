Swashbuckling family theatre set for Norfolk return

Published: 4:18 PM June 29, 2021

Treasure Island will performed by Strange Fascination Theatre at the Raynham estate’s five-acre Walled Garden. - Credit: Nic Skerten photography.

Live family theatre is returning to a Norfolk estate this summer.

The classic swashbuckling adventure Treasure Island will be returning to land when Strange Fascination Theatre sails into Raynham estate’s five-acre Walled Garden on Saturday, August 7.

The day will have two performances at 11am and 2.30pm, where the whole family can join Long John Silver, Jem Lass, and a whole bevvy of dastardly pirates on an adventure.

Abbie Panks, head of events and marketing at Raynham said: “Treasure Island is an adventure like no other, and perfect for children and adults alike.

“Our Walled Garden makes for the perfect backdrop for this retelling of a classic which has fired the imaginations of generations for years.”

Children (under 16) tickets are £8, adults £12 and a family pass of two adults and two children is available for £36.

Bookings can be made via raynham.co.uk/theatre-at-raynham, picnics and dressing up encouraged!

Raynham Hall. Strange Fascination Theatre sails into Raynham estate’s five-acre Walled Garden on Saturday, August 7. - Credit: Raynham Hall



