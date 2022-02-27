Spring art fair planned for West Acre

A scene from a previous art fair at West Acre Gallery. - Credit: Supplied by West Acre Gallery

An art fair is being planned to celebrate spring in mid Norfolk.

The West Acre Gallery in River Road is planning to hold a Spring Art Fair Weekend on April 9-10 to mark the changing of the seasons and the gallery's reopening for 2022.





Abbey Stirling, from the gallery, said: "Here is ‘meet the maker’ shopping at its

best, set in the historic grounds of West Acre Priory, a hive of creativity and enterprise."

Ms Stirling said visitors would be able to "dip into neighbouring art studios to buy artists’ wares and watch them work, or enjoy a coffee and homemade cake while overlooking West Acre’s ancient ruins.

"As a grassroots community venue, West Acre Gallery is all about supporting local creatives from the ground up."

Types of art on show will include original paintings, prints, illustrations, ceramics, leatherware, glass art, copperknit, homewares, textiles, pyrography, forged steel art and jewellery.

Visit www.westacregallery.co.uk to find out more.







