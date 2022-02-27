Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Spring art fair planned for West Acre

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:18 AM February 27, 2022
A scene from a previous art fair at West Acre Gallery.

A scene from a previous art fair at West Acre Gallery. - Credit: Supplied by West Acre Gallery

An art fair is being planned to celebrate spring in mid Norfolk. 

The West Acre Gallery in River Road is planning to hold a Spring Art Fair Weekend on April 9-10 to mark the changing of the seasons and the gallery's reopening for 2022.


Abbey Stirling, from the gallery, said: "Here is ‘meet the maker’ shopping at its
best, set in the historic grounds of West Acre Priory, a hive of creativity and enterprise."

Ms Stirling said visitors would be able to "dip into neighbouring art studios to buy artists’ wares and watch them work, or enjoy a coffee and homemade cake while overlooking West Acre’s ancient ruins.

"As a grassroots community venue, West Acre Gallery is all about supporting local creatives from the ground up."

Types of art on show will include original paintings, prints, illustrations, ceramics, leatherware, glass art, copperknit, homewares, textiles, pyrography, forged steel art and jewellery.

Visit www.westacregallery.co.uk to find out more. 



Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The Fakenham Events Committee have outlined plans for three days of commemoration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Weekend of events in Fakenham to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Owners of J.Metcalf Jewellers in Fakenham, Ross Chapman, and Harry Rutter.

Jeweller bemoans power issues caused by storms

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Aaron, seven, from Fakenham Infant and Nursery School with sous chef, Kaiya Kurucu, as they make piz

Gallery

Pub invites youngsters to try their hand at pizza making

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham businesses expressed dramatically different weekend's trade amidst the bad weather. 

Some businesses 'chocka' but others quiet on stormy weekend

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon