Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Things to do

Gallery

Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:38 PM July 28, 2022
Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw run Westgate Farm in Walsingham

Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw run Westgate Farm in Walsingham - Credit: Michael Landale

People are being invited to pick their own sunflowers at a farm in north Norfolk. 

Westgate Farm in Great Walsingham, between Fakenham and Wells, is hosting a pick-your-own weekend this Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31). 

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

Visitors can choose their favourite flowers from fields spanning around 12 acres, while also enjoying a trail. 

The farm is run by engaged couple Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw, who said they had been looking at ways to diversify the business. 

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail - Credit: Michael Landale

“We wanted to try something different and diverse," said Mr Landale.

"This is a new source of income that does not rely on traditional farming methods." 

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail - Credit: Michael Landale

Producing wheat, barley, sugar beet and rapeseed oil, Westgate is a second-generation farm based on the Walsingham Estate. Mr Landale took over from his father in 2019.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Team behind ‘state-of-the-art’ Norfolk film studio share their vision
  2. 2 New play equipment unveiled ahead of opening
  3. 3 Hundreds enjoy weekend of entertainment at maritime festival
  1. 4 Raise a glass for our Norfolk Day bar winners! 
  2. 5 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week
  3. 6 Norfolk nature reserve plays host to national conference
  4. 7 Mum who was left bedbound aiming to conquer triathlon
  5. 8 7 of the best railway station cafés to visit in Norfolk
  6. 9 Former councillor slams magazine as 'waste of public money'
  7. 10 '60 events for 60 years' raises four-figure sum for school minibus

Entry is priced at £5, which includes five sunflowers. 

To find out more information, including opening times, visit facebook.com/westgatefarmwalsingham.

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

The sunflowers at Westgate Farm in Walsingham

Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw run Westgate Farm in Walsingham - Credit: Michael Landale

The sunflowers at Westgate Farm in Walsingham

The sunflowers at Westgate Farm in Walsingham - Credit: Michael Landale

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he hoped other farmers would take rewilding and regenerativ

Eco-festival which featured Chris Packham to return in person this year

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Siobhan Peyton, co-owner of Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham

Owner of award-winning pub reflects on 'rollercoaster' first year in charge

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

School submits application for new MUGA pitch

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Field Barn Cottage in Wood Norton, Norfolk, which is on the market with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000

Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon