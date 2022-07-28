Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days

Things to do

Gallery

Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw run Westgate Farm in Walsingham - Credit: Michael Landale

People are being invited to pick their own sunflowers at a farm in north Norfolk.

Westgate Farm in Great Walsingham, between Fakenham and Wells, is hosting a pick-your-own weekend this Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31).

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

Visitors can choose their favourite flowers from fields spanning around 12 acres, while also enjoying a trail.

The farm is run by engaged couple Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw, who said they had been looking at ways to diversify the business.

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail - Credit: Michael Landale

“We wanted to try something different and diverse," said Mr Landale.

"This is a new source of income that does not rely on traditional farming methods."

Westgate Farm in Walsingham is hosting a pick your own sunflower day and trail - Credit: Michael Landale

Producing wheat, barley, sugar beet and rapeseed oil, Westgate is a second-generation farm based on the Walsingham Estate. Mr Landale took over from his father in 2019.

Entry is priced at £5, which includes five sunflowers.

To find out more information, including opening times, visit facebook.com/westgatefarmwalsingham.

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

Westgate Farm in Walsingham has 12 acres worth of sunflowers - Credit: Michael Landale

Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw run Westgate Farm in Walsingham - Credit: Michael Landale