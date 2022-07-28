Gallery
Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days
- Credit: Michael Landale
People are being invited to pick their own sunflowers at a farm in north Norfolk.
Westgate Farm in Great Walsingham, between Fakenham and Wells, is hosting a pick-your-own weekend this Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31).
Visitors can choose their favourite flowers from fields spanning around 12 acres, while also enjoying a trail.
The farm is run by engaged couple Michael Landale and Sophie Ollerenshaw, who said they had been looking at ways to diversify the business.
“We wanted to try something different and diverse," said Mr Landale.
"This is a new source of income that does not rely on traditional farming methods."
Producing wheat, barley, sugar beet and rapeseed oil, Westgate is a second-generation farm based on the Walsingham Estate. Mr Landale took over from his father in 2019.
Entry is priced at £5, which includes five sunflowers.
To find out more information, including opening times, visit facebook.com/westgatefarmwalsingham.