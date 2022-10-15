Woman raised on Norfolk coast to launch book in Childhood town

Glynis Scott will launch Citizen of Nowhere at a special event at Wells Maltings on October 19 - Credit: Sarah Toon

A woman raised on Norfolk’s coast is launching her new book from her childhood town.

Glynis Scott will launch Citizen of Nowhere at a special event at Wells Maltings on October 19 at 6.30pm.

In her book, Mrs Scott uses an autobiographical framework to argue passionately that it is possible to be a citizen of the world with a single passport.

She was born during World War II and grew up in Wells - before going on to receive a Bachelor's degree in English from University College London and later a Master's in Education from Oxford Brookes University.

After marrying in 1964 she followed her husband’s career in the UN and World Bank, teaching English in Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Washington DC where she spent almost 30 years at the Washington International School teaching International Baccalaureate courses.

On retirement, she and her husband drove around South America, from London to Sydney and around the Mediterranean before returning to her childhood roots in Norfolk.