Nature-inspired artworks to go on show in Wells
PUBLISHED: 08:08 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:08 11 September 2020
Sarah Toon Photography
Work by six north Norfolk artists will on show at an exhibition which aims to celebrate “optimism and commitment to creative endeavour” at the Wells Maltings.
The Staithe Street centre’s Handa Gallery will host ‘Natural Lines’ featuring the work of Elaine Banham, James Crisp, Alison Henry, Norfolk Makrs, Don Seed and Kate Vogler from October 16 to November 1.
The artists work in ceramics, sculpture, painting and textiles, and draw their inspiration from the natural world.
Mr Seed, who paints large watercolours of shells, said: “I spend regular dog walking time on Holkham and Wells beaches, where my interest in geology, fossils and the formation of shells was rediscovered. The ancient spirals and grooves, eroded over time are a continual fascination.”
Ms Banham said of her oil paintings: “The paintings are my response to an experience of the natural environment, charting expansive, atmospheric scenes loved by those who visit North Norfolk beaches, forests and marshland.”
