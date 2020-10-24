Search

Stories of the east to feature in Signal Fires outdoor shows

PUBLISHED: 09:17 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 24 October 2020

Members of fEAST Theatre Company will act out scenes from past and planned shows as part of a new outdoor performance. Photo: fEAST Theatre Company

Stories spanning north Norfolk’s salt marshes in medieval times to Great Yarmouth beach in the early 10th century will provide the backdrop for a theatre company’s outdoor performances.

A collage of scenes from performances by theatre group fEAST. Many will be played out as part of their Signal Fires performances in Wells and Great Yarmouth. Image: Signal FiresA collage of scenes from performances by theatre group fEAST. Many will be played out as part of their Signal Fires performances in Wells and Great Yarmouth. Image: Signal Fires

The Norfolk-based fEAST group are planning the shows, called Stories from the East, in Wells and Yarmouth featuring seven actors performing music and scenes from some of their past and planned productions.

The show is part of a nationwide project called Signal Fires involving many of the UK’s top touring theatre companies who are unable to tour as usual because of the pandemic.

Dawn Finnerty, fEAST’s theatre artistic director, said: “Cancelling our plans for 2020 was a grave blow for the company.

“At the start of the year fEAST was preparing for an ambitious season of touring work to celebrate our 10th anniversary, only to find ourselves with an empty calendar.

“Shutting down has left more than 20 freelancers without significant amounts of work.

“At this time of crisis for the performing arts industry, the Signal Fires events are a defiant reminder of the power and importance of story-telling and live performance.

“fEAST theatre is proud to be part of this imaginative project.”

The show is designed to take the audience on a journey through time and place from Yarmouth beach in the early 19th Century to Cromer and Norwich before the First World War via a 1943 US airbase near Wroxham and a medieval legend from our mist-shrouded salt marshes.

The performance gives a glimpse of past struggles, unwelcome intrusions and natural disturbances that have shaped the Eastern region and the people who inhabit it.

Ms Finnerty said the show was: “An opportunity to come together to celebrate what humankind has overcome to give hope for whatever we face next.”

Holly Race Roughan of Headlong Theatre, who is leading the Signal Fires project, added: “Touring theatre companies are vital for sharing stories across communities, so we can learn from each other and reimagine a future together.”

Performances will take place outside Wells Maltings on October 30 at 6pm, and St George’s Theatre, Great Yarmouth on November 6 at 7pm. Call the Maltings on 01328 71885, St George’s on 01493 331484 or visit their websites for more.

