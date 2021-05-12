Group behind lido campaign lay out roadmap to reality

Published: 5:30 AM May 12, 2021

The group behind a campaign to bring a lido to a market town has laid out its roadmap on making it a reality.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham has said the next step is securing the funding for a feasibility study from the UK Community Renewal Fund to bring the pool to the town.

Active Fakenham is currently sitting on the Fakenham Steering Group for the fund and has submitted detailed proposals for the study, which could be the first step towards the creation of a lido.

The proposal was accepted by the group, and will now go to the next stage where North Norfolk District Council will collate bids ready for Norfolk County Council to submit proposals to the government.

The idea has gained support across the community, with their petition collecting almost 1,400 signatures and the backing of the town council.

“There is a long way to go but this is an encouraging step towards a much-needed facility for the town,” Mr Crook said.

“It is great to have the support of the Fakenham Town Council who quite rightly say they need to see more detail.

“This feasibility study is designed to provide this detail and will look at everything from the design of the pool and the accompanying infrastructure to the ongoing running costs.

“It will also provide a business analysis which will look at ongoing costs as well as build costs.”

The group has also announced their team to work with on the study, including, Hudson Architects, an award-winning architectural firm based in Norwich, the chief executive of Beccles Lido, and Swim England.

They also have accountants, environmental and energy experts, a structural and environmental expert, Highways, engineering consultants and a quantity surveyor.

If they secure funding for this feasibility study and the outcomes are positive then they believe they could move to the next stage which will be finding the funding to build the lido.

Full details of the feasibility study are on the Active Fakenham website.