'Treat this virus with respect' - Owner of Covid-safe shop's warning

The owner of a Norfolk shop she has made one of the county's most Covid-secure is urging people to treat the new virus variant with the respect it demands.

Beth Condron, from Mileham, near Litcham, opened Beth’s Hampers and Gifts in November, having previously run it from her outbuilding. She has made Covid security a top priority since opening and hopes to continue as the county faces a wave of the Omicron variant.

Mrs Condron, who has worked in the NHS and was part of the team helping to test people earlier in the year, offers a purpose-built shop with 50pc airflow, no crossovers of customers, hand sanitiser stations, gloves and masks.

She is hoping to keep people wary of the virus in the winter period.

“Keyworkers come in many forms. We are the front liners, the very first to go into battle so I'm asking this on behalf of all my keyworkers that can't speak out," she said.

“Treat this virus with the respect it demands.

“This virus in my opinion is something we will have to live with, we need to slow down, stop the rat race and take stock of what's really important to each one of us.

“We have to adapt to the new retail experience if we wish to continue to trade.

“We need to encourage locals to shop locally to contain the spread.

"I know I have done everything in my power to make every individual customer feel as safe as possible."

The store features 15 crafters and eight artisan food makers.

The store features 15 crafters and eight artisan food makers. Speaking earlier this year, the 56-year-old said that opening her own shop was her "personal dream" after putting it on hold following a health scare.

She thanked all her customers for doing their best to help keep the shopping secure by adhering to the guidelines in her shop.

She also praised the suppliers who have allowed her to continue trading in these uncertain times.

"I would like to thank you for your support and understanding," she added.

"Everyone's been amazing in following our own guidelines and it seems to be working very well.

“I would personally like to thank all my suppliers for keeping us fully stocked up over this challenging time.”