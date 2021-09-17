Boss looks to improve security at Fakenham business park

Published: 2:44 PM September 17, 2021

A Fakenham business owner is hoping to put security issues to bed as he looks to install a mobile home at his park.

Shaun Brooker, who owns RS Cars Sale and Van Hire in Fakenham, has applied for planning permission from North Norfolk District Council to have a mobile home installed behind the Hempton Road Business Park. The home would house an overnight security guard.

Mr Brooker, who took over the site in May, had items stolen from his business this January, as two people took a mountain top cover from a truck.

The mobile home would sit within a fenced-off area at the park.

The evidence to verify the application for a Lawful Development Certificate said: “The caravan’s purpose is to provide a degree of overnight security, in order to protect company assets of high value."

He has also converted an office space for another security guard.

“It is not nice, but at the end of the day it has to be done,” he said.

“I feel that it is only a matter of time that something might happen at the site so I want to get ahead of it.

Since taking over the park, he has seen all the units fill up, with nine businesses renting out parts of the site, including Pets Paradise, Street Food Hideout and Fakenham Glass and Glazing.

Mr Brooker added: “It’s fully rented out and a lot of people have a lot of important assets on the site.

“They were happy when I told them and hopefully they can sleep at night knowing that someone is watching over their goods.”

The owner has been on the site for 10-years, over the years he said he has seen material disappear. He has been focused on improving the security at the business park since becoming the site’s owner, by installing security fences and electrical gates which he can control remotely.

He said that everything is added to protect them and their businesses and that he will sleep at night slightly safer knowing that his business is being watched over.

If you wish to make a comment on this application, you can go to the NNDC planning portal, searching for reference, CL/21/2374.