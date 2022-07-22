MP vows to continue fight to see permanent post office return to town

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew (insert) is still working to get a permanent post office in Fakenham following its closure in January 2020. - Credit: Matthew Farmer/Danielle Booden

A Norfolk MP is fighting to get a permanent post office back in his town, after the previous one closed down two-and-a-half years ago.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, says he is still working to get the service back in Fakenham following its closure in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the Post Office has reassured people in the market town they are still looking for a new permanent home.

Mr Mayhew said he was very disappointed with the closure, branding it “completely unacceptable”.

Upon hearing the news that the search is continuing, he said: “The current Post Office provision in Fakenham does not go far enough as we need a permanent solution sooner rather than later.

“Since being elected I have not let this lie and have raised this directly with the Chief Executive of the Post Office, the relevant Minister and senior management at the Post Office on numerous occasions to press them on ensuring Fakenham gets the service and respect it rightly deserves.

“I have spoken to the Post Office and whilst a temporary Post Office is in place they say there has been little interest from local businesses to host a permanent Post Office in Fakenham.

“This raises the question why can’t the Post Office establish their own standalone permanent premises.”

People in Fakenham have been using a ‘pop-up’ service after the closure of Martin's in Miller’s Walk.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are still looking for a permanent solution for a Post Office for Fakenham.

“Our field team has visited the area again recently to speak to local retailers.

“We would welcome interest from local retailers about this business opportunity.”

The temporary service is still operating just doors down from its former home after it opened just over a month after the closure.

Last December, a resident blasted the apparent lack of progress in restoring a permanent post office.

Angela Glynn, mayor of Fakenham, said: “Whilst we are very grateful to the lovely lady in our temporary post office in Millers Walk for the service she provides, it would be far better for Fakenham if we could have a full-service Post Office.

“The town council continues to work with Post Office officials to make this happen as soon as suitable premises can be found.”