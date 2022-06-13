Stolen motorbikes still under investigation as first bike is replaced

Derek Hill started a Gofundme page for his 17-year-old employee Boston after his two motorbikes were stolen from his home and subsequently destroyed - Credit: Derek Hill

After seeing his employee’s motorbikes stolen and destroyed, a Norfolk businessman has helped to fund one replacement and is looking to repeat his feat.

Derek Hill started a Gofundme page for his 17-year-old employee, Boston Brown, after his two motorbikes were stolen from his home in Fakenham and left to burn in Wighton on April 23.

Mr Hill wanted to show him that there were good people in the world, as well as repay him for his services at Axes and Escape Rooms in Fakenham which he owns.

He set himself a goal of raising £250 to help fund the parts for Boston, who has a passion for building his own bikes, but his final figure almost tripled it - raising £600.

“I was overwhelmed by the support we received,” Mr Hill said.

“We had some of my friends donating, some anonymous donations, and his own family who felt strongly and I was really heartened to see that there were people out there who wanted to help.

“I wanted to prove that not everyone is horrible, and not to lose faith when life throws you a curveball.”

Norfolk Police confirmed on June 13 that the theft of the two bikes is still under investigation, and are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in April.

On Saturday, April 23 at some point between 1am and 3am, thieves took two motorbikes from a garage on Lancaster Road.

Mr Hill was delighted after helping his employee, especially after seeing the ‘stuffing’ knocked out of Boston following the incident.

“His mum contacted me because after it happened he was losing motivation for his college course, training to be a mechanic,” he said.

“He had the stuffing knocked out of him, I thought we could get that back into him, he has always been a great worker, a bonus for us and good to have around my business.

“I just wanted to give him something back and let him know people cared for him.”

The owner of Axes and Escape Rooms is now hoping to help fund a second bike for the 17-year-old, by holding a raffle over the summer.

So far, he already has local restaurants and businesses, such as Tower Fitness, offering prizes.

He hopes to start the raffle in the first week of July, with tickets on sale both at the Fakenham business and those establishments which have offered prizes.