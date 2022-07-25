60 events for 60 years raise four figures for mini-bus

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, taking part in a head-to-head with Hindringham head Tom Snowdon at beat the goalie at Hindringham Primary School as the finale for her 60 events for 60 years - Credit: Lucy Fox

It has taken just over six months - but Lucy Fox is only getting started on her fundraising mission despite completing her first 60 ideas.

Mrs Fox announced back in January her plans to hold 60 things for 60 years of Hindringham Primary School in a bid to give something back to the place which her daughters were pupils.

On June 18, she held the last event for fundraising, which hoped to raise the money for the school to have a minibus.

She hosted a fair at the school and announced she has raised £3,007.

“A minibus will enable our children to access various trips and events much more easily," Mrs Fox added.

"This is so important for their education in a rural school and means we will not have to rely so much on the increasingly expensive coach costs.”

She praised the local communities for getting involved in her activities, including Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk.

Mr Baker got stuck in, taking part in a head-to-head with Hindringham head Tom Snowdon at beat the goalie, scoring 10 goals at the fair.

They also planted a time capsule and tree as part of the 60 events.

As well as coffee mornings, featuring lots of photos and memorabilia loaned to them.

It recalled the history of the school and its pupils, as well as everyone reminiscing about their time at Hindringham.

It wasn’t all about fundraising, as the parent also put on three school trips to Snettisham Park Farm in Hunstanton, the Sealife Centre and Bewilderwood.

As well as art classes, keyrings making, and Tie-Dye T-shirts, some of which were viewed at the coffee morning - as well as hosting the federation founding day, which sees all the children mix with other year groups.

“This is exactly what a rural school stands for,” Mrs Fox added.

“Teaching the children love, kindness and respect for each other which is always evident in the way the older children look after the younger ones.

“There is no other place where nursery children cook, do crafts, learn, and interact alongside Year 6 children.”

There was also a quiz night at The Chequers in Binham, where teachers came in second.

However, the winners did hand the money straight back to the school, and the event is now planned to be a yearly offering.