Town to turn into Disneyland for Elsie after mum's plea for support

Published: 5:30 AM July 14, 2021

A Disney-mad little girl is set for a birthday to remember after more than 50 town businesses got behind her mum's bid to turn the town into a magical wonderland for the day.

Rebecca Gooderson, from Fakenham, has been overwhelmed by the response from businesses in the town as she plans to turn it into a magical Disney kingdom on August 4, for daughter Elsie's fifth birthday.

Elsie suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal), a condition which means her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers. They hook around her lungs, crushing them.

So far, 50 businesses from across the town and further afield have agreed to help transform the market town, with another 20 showing an interest.

From decorating windows to dressing up or playing Disney songs, everyone asked is on hand to help make her day as magical as possible.

Rebecca Gooderson and her partner Jordan Hunt were meant to tie the knot on October 3. Picture: Rebecca Gooderson - Credit: Archant

“I was anxious about calling people up and asking them to get involved,” she said.

“I was not sure if we could pull it off but calling people has been emotional, just speaking to everyone about it, and they have been so kind."

Elsie Gooderson dressed up as Disney princess, Elsa. - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

There have also been donations to the cause, from Arnies-Attic Mascot providing a Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Katering 4U giving the family afternoon tea, Scent with Love donating them decorations for the limo, and the Posties of Fakenham dressing up while delivering,

The Sunshine ladies are offering to buy her outfit, and Pre Press Solutions printing banners and various independent small businesses offering her gifts.

Elsie Gooderson loves playing dress up in her home in Fakenham. - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

The town has all pulled together to help the dream come true.

The day was inspired after the family planned to mark Elsie reaching five-years-old with a trip to Disneyland, but plans were scuppered by the pandemic.

Elsie Gooderson loves playing dress up in her home in Fakenham. - Credit: Rebecca Gooderson

Miss Gooderson wanted to make it a day to remember after doctors said Elsie might not reach the date.

The family will drive in a limo around the town as they are still shielding, but the birthday offers something to look forward to.

Elsie Gooderson and her younger brother Noah. - Credit: Archant

“The day in itself, just to leave the house for something that isn’t an essential hospital appointment is exciting,” she said.

“I’m excited for her to get that and so pleased the people of Fakenham want to help me achieve this.