Fakenham beer and gin festival pencil in possible return

Published: 11:33 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM March 24, 2021

Fakenham Beer Festival is normally held at the town's Community Centre. In 2012 they had special pint glasses sponsored by Aldiss is Lisa Smerdon. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Fakenham’s beer and gin festival has pencilled in a possible date for their return.

The festival which moved online last year and was postponed earlier in 2021 could return on September 17 and 18. The organisers say they are watching the coronavirus situation closely before moving forward with plans.

In a statement on social media, they said, “Whilst we would love to be able to run the gin and beer festival, the most important thing is public safety.

“We will only run if the event can be safe and if we can satisfactorily follow any guidelines in place at the time.”

We have a date for 2021. We're back on 17th & 18th September. Get ready.

The most important thing is public safety. We'll only run if the event can be safe and if we can satisfactorily follow any guidelines in place at the time. More details to follow. @blackshuckgin pic.twitter.com/zUfVOzAhwk — Fakenham Gin & Beer Fest (@FakGinBeerfest) March 22, 2021

The event has been held at the town’s community centre, while also helping to raise funds for them.

This will be the 9th festival, and they said they still have their sponsors.

They thanked everyone for their support during this challenging time.