Fakenham beer and gin festival pencil in possible return
- Credit: IAN BURT
Fakenham’s beer and gin festival has pencilled in a possible date for their return.
The festival which moved online last year and was postponed earlier in 2021 could return on September 17 and 18. The organisers say they are watching the coronavirus situation closely before moving forward with plans.
In a statement on social media, they said, “Whilst we would love to be able to run the gin and beer festival, the most important thing is public safety.
“We will only run if the event can be safe and if we can satisfactorily follow any guidelines in place at the time.”
The event has been held at the town’s community centre, while also helping to raise funds for them.
This will be the 9th festival, and they said they still have their sponsors.
They thanked everyone for their support during this challenging time.
