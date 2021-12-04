Your Say: What do Fakenham people think of Norwich Street 'carbuncle'?

We spoke to people in Fakenham to get their thoughts on 9 Norwich Street. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

It has been described as a carbuncle by Fakenham’s mayor, but what do residents make of the dilapidated property on Norwich Street?

The building in Fakenham was issued with a notice of intention to carry out urgent works on October 19, meaning it had 28 days to either secure a plan in order to fulfil the requirements set out by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) or launch an appeal with the Secretary of State.

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, spoke to people in the market town to get their thoughts.

Pearl Cooper, 77, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Pearl Cooper, 77, from Fakenham, said: “It is absolutely diabolical. It makes you wonder why you pay council tax. It is absolutely horrendous.”

Robert Robinson, 72, from Hempton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Robert Robinson, 72, from Hempton, said: “I would like to see it kept, but it needs major renovation. I think the shop front would be lovely. It could be turned into a lovely business if they could do something about the building.”

Sue Oakley, 68, from Hempton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sue Oakley, 68, from Hempton, said: “It is a mess and an eyesore. I would like to keep it, but it needs major refurbishment - it could be made fit again. I think it would be a nice building.”

Liz Jones, 59, from Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Liz Jones, 59, from Great Ryburgh, said: “It feels a shame that it looks like that. I’m not sure how it is still standing. It is such a shame it is left like this.”

Anne Lejeune, 68, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Anne Lejeune, 68, from Fakenham, said: “I think something should be done about it. I am not sure how long it has been like this, but a few years I think - I cannot remember. It seems like it has always been like this now.”

Jill Delaney, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jill Delaney, from Fakenham, said: “It is an eyesore, and has been like that for a little while. It just lets down the whole street."