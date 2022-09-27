Girls' team play first ever league game after being inspired by Lionesses

Fakenham Town FC's under-10 girls' team played its first ever league game - Credit: Alex Walpole

A girls' football team has played its first ever league match after being inspired by England's Euro-winning Lionesses.

Fakenham Town FC's under-10s were in action on September 17, with Ruby Betts scoring their goal.

A number of the team's players have come through the club's Wildcats programme, aimed at giving girls a fun way of getting into football.

Many were inspired to play after watching the England women's team win Euro 2022 in July.

Alex Walpole, who coaches the Wildcats and under-10s, said: "It was great to see them in their kits for the first time representing the town.

"These girls have come through our Wildcats programme and have been inspired by the Lionesses over the summer.

"The club and I are very proud of them."

The under-10s are the third women's team at the club after the ladies and the under-14s.

To get involved, email Mr Walpole via development@fakenhamtownfc.org.

The club thanked Dan Studd of UK Van Solutions for kit sponsorship.